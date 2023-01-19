Prison attacks hit new high

Several corrections officers were injured over the past year during assaults at Attica Correctional Facility. The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association says attacks on officers have increased statewide.

ALBANY — Violence in New York State prisons reached an all-time high in 2022, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

The union is calling for a full repeal of the Humane Alternatives for Long Term Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT Act, because union leaders say the law has led to a significant increase in violent assaults in prisons since its enactment, said James Miller, director of public relations at NYSCOPBA.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1