United Way welcomes new chief impact officer
ROCHESTER – Dr. Ashley Campbell has been named chief impact officer of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes.
Campbell brings more than a decade of higher education, entrepreneurial, and not-for-profit experience to the role.
“Community Impact is my heart work and I am ecstatic to amplify the many voices, perspectives, and stories for our collective thriving,” said Campbell, who assumed her role on April 3.
As chief impact officer, Campbell will oversee the development and application of approaches for advancing community impact, including convening partners, building coalitions, forging common agendas, organizing community awareness, initiating grants, and leveraging resources.
“We are thrilled to welcome such talent, vision and transformative leadership to United Way” Jaime Saunders, president and CEO of United Way said in a new release. “Dr. Campbell understands the importance of breaking down silos and building collaboration. Her experience championing communities and developing inclusive strategic plans and prioritized needs are core elements of our community work.”
In her most recent capacity, Campbell was director of equity and inclusion research and research education and assistant professor in health humanities and bioethics at the University of Rochester. Before that, Campbell served as manager of user security and data integrity and staff equity officer at the University of Rochester.
Campbell has a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Rochester, a master of science in education, special education, and urban teaching and leadership from the University of Rochester, and a doctor of philosophy, transformative studies from the California Institute of Integral Studies.
Campbell received the James S. Armstrong Alumni Service Award, Arts, Sciences, and Engineering from the University of Rochester, is a “40 Under 40” honoree from Rochester Business Journal, the CASE Circle of Excellence Award for Inaugural Juneteenth Celebrations and was a finalist for the ATHENA International Young Professional Award. Campbell also serves on several nonprofit boards and committees.
United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes formed in 2021 from the merger of six United Way organizations in Genesee, Livingston, Wyoming, Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties.