WAYLAND - Three families were traveling on Interstate 390 in the town of Wayland on Saturday morning from Norristown, Pa., to Niagara Falls for a family vacation when a tire failed causing the driver to loose control of the van, which rolled over multiple times. Two people died from the crash and 11 others were taken to area hospitals, State Police said.
There were 13 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
One male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Steuben County coroner.
Nine victims were taken by ambulance to Nicholas Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, including a pregnant female who succumbed to her injuries, police said.
The woman’s baby was successfully delivered by hospital staff and the infant was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for further evaluation, police said.
Two victims were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, and another victim taken by ambulance to St. James Hospital in Hornell.
The identity of the individuals involved are not being released at this time, police said.
The investigation is continuing.
A preliminary investigation that the families were in a 2005 Ford E-350 van traveling northbound on Interstate 390 when the rear passenger tire failed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and exited the roadway on the west shoulder and into the median, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times before coming to a rest, police said.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the state Department of Transportation, Bath Ambulance, Bath VA Ambulance, Hornell Ambulance, Springway Ambulance, Cohocton Valley Ambulance, Springwater Ambulance, AMR, Wayland Fire Department, Perkinsville Fire Department, Life Net 77, Mercy Flight, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
State Police assets that responded were the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and the Violent Crime Investigative Team.
Interstate 390 between exits 3 (Wayland) and 4 (Dansville) was closed following the crash. The road reopened just before 2 p.m., according to NY-ALERT.
A section of southbound Interstate 390 was also closed Saturday morning for about 45 minutes following the crash. All lanes were closed at Exit 4 southbound (Dansville and Hornell), according to advisories issued by NY-ALERT at 9:58 a.m. and updated at 10:40 a.m.