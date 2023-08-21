WAYLAND – Three people, including a newborn, died as the result of a van rollover crash Saturday morning on Interstate 390 in the town of Wayland. Eleven other people were injured in the crash.
The occupants of the van were three families traveling from Norristown, Pa., to Niagara Falls on a family vacation, State Police said.
One of the victims, Margarita Ramirez-Luna, 40, was pregnant and succumbed to her injuries. The baby was successfully deliver by staff at Noyes Memorial Hospital and then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for further evaluation. The baby later died, troopers said in an update on Monday.
A 12-year-old male, Alex Andrade was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Steuben County coroner.
An issue with a rear tire caused the driver, Adrian Andrade-Dolores, 41, to lose control of the van, which rolled over multiple times, police said.
Nine victims were taken by ambulance to Nicholas Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville. Two victims were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, and another victim taken by ambulance to St. James Hospital in Hornell.
There were 13 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The other individuals were: Jorge Dolores-Gonzales, 34; Mateas Ramirez, 1; Maria Guadalupe-Ramirez, 49; David Estrada-Ramirez Jr., 8; Yasmin Ramirez, 16; Ricardo Ramirez, 22; David Estrada-Elias, 40; Daniel Ramirez, 8; Elizabeth Ramirez-Luna, 37; and Rosario Ramirez-Luna, 43.
The investigation is continuing.
A preliminary investigation found that the families were in a 2005 Ford E-350 van traveling northbound on Interstate 390 when the rear passenger tire failed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and exited the roadway on the west shoulder and into the median, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times before coming to a rest, troopers said.
Emergency personnel responded at 9:18 a.m.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the state Department of Transportation, Bath Ambulance, Bath VA Ambulance, Hornell Ambulance, Springway Ambulance, Cohocton Valley Ambulance, Springwater Ambulance, AMR, Wayland Fire Department, Perkinsville Fire Department, Life Net 77, Mercy Flight, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
State Police assets that responded were the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and the Violent Crime Investigative Team.
Interstate 390 between exits 3 (Wayland) and 4 (Dansville) was closed following the crash. The road reopened just before 2 p.m., according to NY-ALERT.
A section of southbound Interstate 390 was also closed Saturday morning for about 45 minutes following the crash. All lanes were closed at Exit 4 southbound (Dansville and Hornell), according to advisories issued by NY-ALERT at 9:58 a.m. and updated at 10:40 a.m.