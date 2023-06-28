BATAVIA — Smoke. Haze. Masks.
The GLOW region returned Wednesday to what’s now a familiar ritual as Canadian wildfire smoke passed through Western New York.
The signs were the same as a few weeks ago: An odd, gray-green morning and a pervasive campfire smell outdoors. An occasional few ashes wafting through the air.
It’s expected the conditions will continue today, with another air quality advisory in effect.
As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday the federal Air Quality Index values in Batavia, Geneseo, Albion and Warsaw were each rated as “Unhealthy” due to smoke particles, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
The AQI index for each was listed as 152. Good quality air has an AQI value of 0 to 50 in comparison.
The higher the AQI value, the greater the general health risk.
Western and Central New York will remain under an air quality advisory though 12 a.m. Friday. Hazy conditions are expected to continue, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Masks were made available to the public Wednesday morning to the public in Genesee and Orleans counties to help people worried about the health risks. They’ll be available during normal business hours while supplies last, area health officials said in a news release.
Genesee County locations will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
They will include:
n Emergency Management Office, 7690 State Street Rd., Batavia.
n County Building 2, 3837 West Main Street Rd., Batavia.
n Old Courthouse, 7 Main St.
n Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St. Batavia.
Masks will also be available 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31 West in Albion.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has also announced the first-time use of emergency cell phone alerts, which will be used to warn New Yorkers if air quality index exceeds the 200 threshold for “Very Unhealthy” air and sustained for longer than an hour. The alerts will be transmitted via the Wireless Emergency Alert system.
“With smoke from the Canadian wildfires once again impacting air quality throughout our state this week, we’re urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “We’re activating emergency cell phone alerts to ensure New Yorkers have the latest information and are continuing to coordinate with local counties to monitor conditions and distribute masks. I encourage all New Yorkers to stay informed about the latest updates and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”
In the meantime, 14 New York State forest rangers returned last week after spending two weeks fighting the Canadian wildfires. They had traveled to Nova Scotia and Quebec to help the firefighting effort.
“New York’s wildland firefighters have been supporting efforts to fight wildland fires across the country and beyond for more than 40 years,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos of the DEC in a news release. “When there is a crisis, DEC Forest Rangers answer the call. Oftentimes, it’s out west, but in this case, it was for our neighbors to the north. As experts in incident command, DEC Forest Rangers often lead dozens of firefighters in the daunting task of containing a wildfire.”
More than 2,600 fires have burned an estimated 13 million acres this year in Canada. The first wildfire in Nova Scotia this year started in April.