BATAVIA – City Police are investigating a West Main Street a crash involving a motorcycle and blue van that sent one person to the hospital via Mercy Flight with serious injuries on Friday evening.
The victim, Gregory Vigiano, 34, of Batavia, was listed in guarded/critical condition as of Saturday morning, according to city police.
Vigiano was operating a motorcycle eastbound on West Main Street at the Tops intersection when a passenger vehicle driven by Rebecca Santiago, 32, of Stafford allegedly made an illegal left turn, colliding with the motorcycle, police said.
Santiago was ticketed for making an illegal left turn and operating with a suspended driver’s license.
Vigiano was taken to a landing zone on the grass in front of the New York State Veterans Home on Richmond Avenue.
City firefighters responded to the call at 5:58 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters, police and Mercy EMS were on the scene.
The driver and a passenger in the blue van were not hurt, police said Friday.
The accident remains under investigation.
Police told The Daily News on Friday that both vehicles had a green light and a blue van was turning left into a parking lot on the south side of the road. The motorcycle was going east on West Main Street. Police said their understanding was that the van turned in front of the motorcycle as it was going through the intersection.
Police said Friday that they hoped to find video footage to get a better idea of what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sam Freeman at (585) 345-6350 or submit a tip at www.bataviapolice.org.