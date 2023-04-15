John Bolton

John Bolton

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect day of the fundraiser. The event is Wednesday, April 19.

BATAVIA — “It is with deepest pride and greatest pleasure that we welcome you Wedesday. And now we invite you to relax, let us pull up a chair as the Batavia City Centre proudly presents — The Batavia Players!”

