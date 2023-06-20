CORFU — No injuries were reported Monday after a train derailment near Fargo and County Line roads.
The intermodal freight was westbound from Selkirk to Buffalo when three cars derailed at 11:57 a.m. near the Fargo Road crossing, CSX officials said. It was hauling shipping trailers on articulated flat cars.
The derailed flat cars remained upright but at least one lost its wheels in during the incident.
“They were hauling empty tractor-trailers — no HAZMAT involved, no injuries involved, so we’re just confirming everything is safe,” said Genesee County Fire Coordinator Tim Yaeger at the scene.
Eyewitnesses said the problems apparently began near Snipery Road, he said. It was unclear as of Monday afternoon whether that involved a mechanical problem with the freight cars or rails.
The train came to a stop a few miles away to the west.
Several sets of wheels had come off the cars. The wheels were lying near the adjacent railroad crossings or on the tracks themselves.
Stone ballast, railroad tie splinters and other debris were also scattered nearby.
“Probably two to three miles of the rail are going to have to be inspected and repaired,” Yaeger said. “Right now it’s County Line Road and Fargo Road that are closed. Snipery Road also has to be evaluated, so these roads will probably be closed for at least a couple days to get the track repaired, and get the line back reopen.”
The investigation into the cause was continuing as of Monday afternoon, CSX officials said. The train’s consist had included 37 total freight cars.
The CSX Selkirk railroad yard is located near Albany.
“Safety is CSX’s top priority as we work to recover the derailed cars and restore the area,” a spokeswoman said in response to emailed questions.
(Includes reporting by Mark Gutman.)