BATAVIA — Michael Henry wasn’t home when a small fire started in the residence next to his, but his wife, Linda, was.
Linda and her son, Jzon Richardson, got out of their house unhurt. They live at 41 Manhattan Ave. and the fire was in the residence next door at 39 Manhattan. Both units are in the same building.
Linda said she didn’t realize a fire had started. Then she heard someone pounding on the door of the other residence.
“There was a guy coming by. He saw the smoke and began pounding on my neighbor’s door because that’s where the smoke was coming out, on the other side,” she said.
Linda said she went outside to see what was going on and saw the man.
“He told me the house was on fire and I needed to get out,” she said. “I woke up my son. He was sleeping on the couch. I’ve never seen him move so fast.”
The two of them were not hurt, Linda said.
“We just came out the front door and they told us to come over on the sidewalk, away from the house, so that’s what we did,” she remembered.
City Fire Chief Joshua Graham said the department got the call at 9:46 a.m. of a possible structure fire at that address. Firefighters were told soon after that it was a structure fire with flames showing.
The occupants of 39 Manhattan were believed to still be inside the residence, he said.
“We were actually giving a tour at the fire station at the time,” he said. “They were out and ready to go and got here within a couple of minutes. It speaks volumes to our ability to go in there and knock these fires out before they get out of hand.
Initial fire units arrived in four minutes to find smoke coming from the rear of the 2 1/2-story, two-family home.
“Fire crews entered the home to perform searches for any occupants and extinguish the fire in one of the upstairs bedrooms,” Graham said. “The fire caused damage to the room of origin, smoke damage throughout the occupancy and some water damage to the first and second floor. No one was home at the occupancy involving the fire.
“Right now, they’re doing salvage and overhaul,” he said at the scene Tuesday.
At around 10:25 a.m., the investigation of the first was getting underway.
“The neighbor on the other side the residence was home, but they were able to get out before we arrived,” Graham said.
Police were on scene as well. Graham said he hadn’t spoken to police about why they were there.
“I think they were just out and heard the call,” he said.
There was very little flame showing when firefighters got to the scene. It was mostly smoke, the fire chief said.
Graham said at the scene that he hadn’t been in the house wasn’t sure whether the residents would be able to keep living there.
“It was a small fire, contained to the front bedroom on the second floor,” he said. Interior firefighters knocked down the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by city firefighters and police investigators.
City firefighters were assisted by the city police and city Codes Department, and the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center. The town of Batavia Fire Department was on standby to cover any additional calls for service for the city.