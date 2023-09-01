ORANGEVILLE — A man from Kazakhstan is facing multiple charges after a crash which injured seven people.
Kuanysh Baimurat, 23, was eastbound on Route 20A, passing multiple vehicles at a time, including in a no-passing zone, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release. He was also driving at what witnesses described as extreme speeds.
The speed was such that he wasn’t able to slow down when a Ford Explorer ahead of him began turning left onto Route 238, deputies said.
Baimurat’s vehicle — a Chevrolet Traverse — struck the Ford’s drivers side door, deputies said. The Ford was knocked partially off the roadway.
Deputies said Baimurat’s vehicle had seven passengers, many of whom weren’t wearing seat belts. It went off the road and overturned multiple times.
Some passengers were ejected while others were tossed about inside.
Baimurat was uninjured and signed off on medical treatment. He was then taken into custody by deputies.
Everybody else involved was taken to Erie County Medical Center, including three by Mercy Flight and four by ambulance.
All seven had been released as Friday with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.
Besides the crash, it was also allegedly found Baimurat was driving with a New York State learner’s permit, with no licensed driver in the vehicle.
He had been driving from Niagara Falls to Philadelphia, Pa.
Baimurat was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, unlicensed operator, speed over 55 mph, failed to keep right, driving to left on hillcrest, moved from lane unsafely, driving to left of pavement markings and unsafe passing on left.
In accordance with bail reform, he was issued an appearance ticket and released, deputies said.
Baimurat is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Orangeville Town Court.
The Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department tries to train at least a couple of times a year for mass casualty incidents.
That preparation paid off Thursday evening
“We try to train, at minimum, two times a year for mass casualty incidents, which is what this is,” Warsaw Fire Chief Deanna Wilcox said at the scene. “It’s anything that exceeds what we’re able to handle ourselves. We have two ambulances, so eight patients is a lot.
“Everybody was out of the vehicles upon our arrival,” she said. “Whether they were assisted by passing motorists, we’re not sure.”
All the victims were conscious and alert at the scene.
“The biggest thing is trying to get enough ambulances transporting for these patients,” Wilcox said. “It worked out tonight that everyone we dispatched had a good response time and could crew up. We responded with two of our own ambulances.”
There were ambulances from Attica, Silver Springs, Gainesville and Varysburg, as well as two Wyoming County ALS units. Elma and Holland paramedics were dispatched,
“All in all, we think it went pretty well for the manpower, because that’s a big issue for a scene like this,” Wilcox said.
She said the Elma paramedic came to the scene from Byrnecliff Golf Resort & Banquets in Varysburg, where he’d been golfing.
“He came in his vehicle that’s sitting there and the rig met up with him to give him his supplies,” she said.
Wilcox said incidents with this many people hurt seem to be more frequent.
The intersection at Routes 20A and 238 is well-known locally for crashes.
“A lot of them are out-of-towners traveling through on 20A,” Wilcox said. “20A is the new Thruway, as everyone knows.”
Wilcox said firefighters were dispatched to a reported two-vehicle accident.
The response to what Wilcox said was a mass casualty situation included two Warsaw ambulances and 10 ambulances from other departments.
Agencies responding to the scene were the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Fire Department and Ambulance, Silver Springs Fire Department and Ambulance, Varysburg Fire Department and Ambulance, Gainesville Fire Department and Ambulance, Attica Ambulance, Monroe Ambulance, Elma Fire Department Paramedic, Holland Fire Department Paramedic, Mercy Flight Buffalo, Mercy Flight Central, Wyoming County Emergency Management, and Valley Sales & Service.