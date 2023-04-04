STRYKERSVILLE — Wyoming County investigators Monday were looking into cause and origin of the blaze that destroyed a Holland Road barn that morning.
The unattached barn collapsed during the fire, but no people or animals were inside, Wyoming County Fire/EMS Coordinator Bill Streicher said. A 2 1/2-story house, at 369 Holland Rd., was damaged, but did not catch fire. Property owner Carolyn Wrazen can still live there, Streicher said.
Strykersville Fire Chief Eric Kirsch was the first on scene, Streicher said.
“It was a totally involved structure fire,” the fire/EMS coordinator said of the 40-foot-by-60-foot barn. “It went to a third alarm quickly. The house was about 100 feet away.”
The original call about the fire came in at 7:16 a.m. Kirsch got to the scene about five minutes after being dispatched, Streicher said.
“The downstairs was going to be a shop and the second floor was going to be a living area. It was nearing completion. There was a 2,400-square foot apartment above it,” he said.
Heat damaged melted the siding on the house that was closest to the barn.
“They were able to cool the house down at the same time as applying water to the fire,” Streicher said. He said it took about two hours they took to get fire under control.
The equipment lost in the fire included a large number of tools, a 1953 Chevrolet pickup truck and a four-wheeler and UTV that were side-by-side.
“A passer-by called it in. This home and barn were 2,500 feet off the road. The passer-by reported it and tried awakening the person living there. He finally was able to alert the resident,” Streicher said.
Strykersville, Sheldon, North Java, Arcade and Holland firefighters responded to the scene, as did Wyoming Correctional firefighters. Streicher’s office, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and NYSEG responded as well. Harris Corners firefighters were on standby.
