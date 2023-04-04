STRYKERSVILLE — Wyoming County investigators Monday were looking into cause and origin of the blaze that destroyed a Holland Road barn that morning.

The unattached barn collapsed during the fire, but no people or animals were inside, Wyoming County Fire/EMS Coordinator Bill Streicher said. A 2 1/2-story house, at 369 Holland Rd., was damaged, but did not catch fire. Property owner Carolyn Wrazen can still live there, Streicher said.

Barn a total loss in Strykersville fire on Monday April 3, 2023.
