BATAVIA — There are four, full-time social workers connected to the Batavia City School District, but the district is hoping to have a worker in all buildings with the $2,499,777 in federal grant funds it’s getting over five years.
The yearly amount for BCSD from the Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) grant is $488,761.
“The goal is to have a social worker at each building (Batavia High School, Batavia Middle School, John Kennedy, Jackson/Robert Morris), as well as one who supports us districtwide,” Community Schools Coordinator Julia Rogers said. “This is a five-year grant, and we hope to sustain this after the grant period. Our goals will be to increase student mental and behavioral support, increase readiness for school, increase student attendance and achievement and increase student community connectedness. These goals also include encouragement of family engagement in each student’s education.”
Social workers will assist school counselors and psychologists with expanded mental health support for students, Rogers said.
“They’ll also be able to expand their reach to assist students’ family members as needed,” she said. “Our community partners will join us as part of this grant to expand our collective reach. This aligns with our Community Schools’ vision: ‘Build a better Batavia by promoting equitable learning opportunities, cultivating healthier families, and establishing a stronger community.‘‘
The U.S. Department of Education will distribute about $3.6 million annually, which will support Finger Lakes and Central New York school districts and nonprofits working to expand existing community schools.
Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Molly Corey said the four current social workers are a district mental health coordinator at John Kennedy with a mental health grant; one at Batavia High School from a My Brother’s Keeper Grant; one shared between Jackson Primary and through CARES Act funding: and one shared between Batavia High School and Middle School.
As to how soon the district can bring any additional social workers on board, Corey said, “The standard hiring process will begin soon. The intent will be to bring people on board ASAP (as soon as possible).”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.