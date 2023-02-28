BATAVIA — There are four, full-time social workers connected to the Batavia City School District, but the district is hoping to have a worker in all buildings with the $2,499,777 in federal grant funds it’s getting over five years.

The yearly amount for BCSD from the Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) grant is $488,761.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1