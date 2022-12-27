WASHINGTON — FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of New York to supplement state and local response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from a severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23 and continuing.
The president’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Erie and Genesee counties.