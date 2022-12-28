Genesee County included in FEMA emergency

Matt Surtel/Daily NewsRoute 19 in Elba on Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is making disaster assistance available to the state to supplement state and local response efforts after the storm that started Friday.

Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger said Tuesday morning that the county has about two weeks to apply for FEMA assistance.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1