The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is making disaster assistance available to the state to supplement state and local response efforts after the storm that started Friday.
Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger said Tuesday morning that the county has about two weeks to apply for FEMA assistance.
“All municipal damages and costs for response and cleanup need to be collected and submitted to New York state,” he said. “We collect the data. The state will send a team to evaluate the damages to gauge eligibility.”
How does damage the storm did to residents’ properties figure into FEMA assistance?
“There may be low-interest loans available if the threshold of damages is met,” Yaeger said. “These funds are limited in amount and only cover what private insurance may not cover.”
Justin Niederhofer, director/fire coordinator for Orleans County Emergency Management, said the county is waiting to hear from OEM and FEMA about how to apply for FEMA assistance. With the lake flooding, residents applied directly.
Orleans County cleanup is still ongoing.
“(We are) still working to get banks pushed back in the most impacted areas of the county,” Niederhofer said. “All cars to my knowledge have been removed (from the roads).”
He said he doesn’t think Orleans County had much in the way of damages that wouldn’t be covered by private property insurance. The towns and villages will have to provide information regarding hours of overtime worked, wage and fringe benefit information, what pieces of equipment were utilized and for what hours along with who the operator was for that particular piece of equipment.
“We haven’t gotten guidance yet, but the fire departments should also be able to claim some of their costs back as well,” he said.
Wyoming County Director of Fire and Emergency Management Brian Meyers said the county was not included in the disaster declaration.
The president’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Erie and Genesee counties.
Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.
Lai Sun Yee has been named the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
