BATAVIA — The Graham Corporation has received a $13.5 million strategic investment to expand its production capabilities, as it reports a stronger-than-expected performance.
First quarter revenues established a quarterly record of $47.6 million, the company announced Monday.
The company also received orders of $67.9 million during the first quarter. That represented a year-over-year increase of up $27.6 million.
The orders included $22 million of strategic investment and follow-on orders from an unnamed major defense customer. “We had a better-than-expected start to the year with strong first quarter results,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel J. Thoren in a statement. “We had improved execution, utilized our expanded capacity and are timely delivering to customer requirements, even as schedules may shift.”
The company also benefitted from an unusually better mix and business and timing of projects in its production process, he said. It continues to strengthen its relationships with defense customers, along with advancing its opportunities in the space and new energy markets.
“The investments we made to meet defense customers’ delivery requirements have proven to be effective and were validated by the $13.5 million strategic investment we received to expand our capabilities and be ready to support future opportunities, if selected,” Thoren said. “We have earned the position of being a key strategic supplier to support the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.”
But the Graham company still has work to do, he said. It’s making investments in infrastructure, information systems and people, while evolving the company culture.
Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries.
The company made statewide news in July 2022 when a massive component — reported to be giant steam condenser for the future USS Enterprise aircraft carrier — was transported from Batavia to the Port of Albany, and ultimately to the U.S. Naval Yard in Newport News, Va.