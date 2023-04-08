MEDINA — Investigation was set to begin Friday into a four-alarm blaze which spurred a major response from area fire departments.
Sitting on the stoops of Main Street businesses, village residents watched as torrents of water were sprayed on the building to douse the blaze that appeared to have wrecked its interior and possibly the entire structure.
The building at 201 Main St. housed a carpet store and is made of historical Medina sandstone. It’s well-known and familiar to area residents, being located next to the village’s old theater and across from the Medina Police station.
The location was cordoned off with yellow “do not cross” tape which went down the street up to the Country Club Family Restaurant as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
Lt. Steve Cooley of the Medina Fire Department said the department received at 10:49 a.m. a 911 call about a smell of something electrical burning. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. and arrived at the same time.
Upon seeing smoke emerging from the building’s chimney, the first responders at that point called in a structural fire and for mutual aid.
Second and third alarms followed.
By 2 p.m. they were already on their fourth alarm for mutual aid. Three ladder trucks were pouring streams of water into the building from above.
Firefighters had gone into action as soon as they arrived.
“Crews immediately rescued an individual from a second story window,” Cooley said.
Two people live at the location above the business, he said. One was home at the time, and the owner who was rescued refused transport to the hospital and is with his family.
There is no injuries reported as of Friday afternoon.
The roof had already collapsed, and the higher floors were threatening to collapse as well. Structural engineers will be coming in to do an evaluation on the structure.
Cooley asked anyone driving around the village to stay out of the corridor and to conserve water. Those living on the east side of the village were asked to keep their windows closed and children inside if they were encountering smoke.
Cooley said the hardest part about battling the fire was water — there’s only so much in the system and firefighters were using every available amount.
“We actually set up two drafting sites,” Cooley said. “We’re drafting out of the same (Oak Orchard) creek.”
Another drafting site had been set up to the south. “(The Shelby Fire Department) set up those operations,” Cooley said. “We got a half mile hose where the creek goes under the canal. We’ll draft it out of that site as well for the water operations on the back side.”
About 150 firefighters were at the scene as of Friday afternoon. The state fire team will be assisting the Orleans County Fire Investigation unit to determine blaze’s cause.
