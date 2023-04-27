WCCHS to end obstetrics program

The number of births at Wyoming County Community Hospital has been decreasing for the past 10 to 15 years, said CEO David Kobis. Officials at the facility said they made a tough decision to suspend its obstetrics program.

WARSAW — Citing decreased staff availability and financial issues, the Wyoming County Community Health System will suspend its obstetrics program on June 1.

Officials at the embattled health care system announced the planned suspension Wednesday evening in a news release. The services will be assumed by United Memorial Medical Center, which has a clinic of its own about a mile away.

