WARSAW — Citing decreased staff availability and financial issues, the Wyoming County Community Health System will suspend its obstetrics program on June 1.
Officials at the embattled health care system announced the planned suspension Wednesday evening in a news release. The services will be assumed by United Memorial Medical Center, which has a clinic of its own about a mile away.
The decision is expected to save about $2 million in expenses annually, said Chief Executive Officer David Kobis of the WCCHS. It followed many months of what WCCHS officials described as analysis and discussions with the Board of Managers.
A total of 160 babies were delivered in 2022 at Wyoming County Community Hospital but that number has been decreasing steadily over the past 10 to 15 years, he said. About a dozen employees will be affected but none will be displaced and all will be offered other positions.
“The hospital made this difficult decision for several reasons: The health and wellbeing of residents and the scarcity of maternal health and pediatric providers being the most prominent,” WCCHS officials said in a news release announcing the suspension of services. “Wyoming County is not alone — currently there are hundreds of rural hospitals facing these same challenges both in New York and across the country.”
The WCCHS has reached the point at which maintaining a rural obstetrics program in the area presents quality of care and unsustainable financial challenges for Wyoming County, the officials said.
They have reached out to UMMC in Batavia to provide continuity of maternal health and obstetrics services as close to Warsaw and Wyoming County as possible.
The officials described UMMC as “well positioned” to work with the WCCHS because the former already operates an obstetrics office across town at 122 South Main St.
The UMMC facility in Warsaw is staffed with more than five obstetrics and specialist physicians, along with four midwives. UMMC plans to move those services to the main WCCHS campus later this year.
The WCCHS officials also said that the UMMC in Batavia — about 25 miles away — has enough capacity to assume all of the WCCHS annual deliveries and will ensure patients’ pre-natal and post-natal care remains at the WCCHS as much as possible following the transition.
About 457 babies were delivered late year at UMMC in Batavia, said President Dan Ireland of UMMC. Since some expectant parents may choose other hospitals based on location, it’s anticipated the Batavia hospital would see about 100 to 120 additional deliveries annually.
Babies would not be delivered at WCCH under UMMC auspices.
“As it is today, the WCCHS emergency room is fully equipped to perform an emergency delivery should a patient condition warrant it,” Ireland said. “UMMC will work closely with the WCCHS Emergency Department to coordinate care for that patient and provide transfer when the mother and baby are stable.”
Officials at the WCCHS said the decision to suspend services wasn’t easy.
“These are extraordinary and unprecedented times in healthcare that have forced us to make tough decisions,” Kobis had said in the announcement. “As we make changes to our services, WCCHS remains committed to ensuring its patients and community receive ready access to high quality care throughout our region by leveraging our community partners.”
“United Memorial Medical Center and the entire Rochester Regional Health system is committed to ensuring that the women of Wyoming County and the surrounding communities have ready access to the services that they need,” said President Dan Ireland of UMMC in the release. “We’re proud of our record as a baby-friendly designated birth facility and it has been our experience that through close partnership with existing healthcare systems and providers we can sustain high quality, continuous access to the care our communities need. We are pleased to work with WCCHS and Wyoming County during this transition.”
The WCCHS had reached out to UMMC before the announcement to coordinate a smooth transition.
The officials said it’s “vitally important that the labor and delivery patients seen at WCCHS continue to receive high-quality care they need and deserve, close to home. We take pride in being good partners with other health care organizations and were willing to help answer the call when this need arose.”
As a result of those changes, the officials said, women of all ages from adolescence through pregnancy and menopause will be able to continue to receive obstetrical care close to WCCHS. Pregnant women can also continue their routine check-ups and diagnostics in Warsaw until the time of their delivery.
The announcement arrives as the WCCHS works to emerge from financial difficulties, staff shortages and other challenges which have stretched since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The WCCHS announced earlier this month it was closing two primary care facilities in Arcade and Castile as of May 1 respectively due to excess capacity. Both were in close proximity to other clinics — the Arcade location was already empty with another location a mile away, while the Castile clinic was open only two days weekly.
The WCCHS also still faces a $24.7 million lawsuit from Dr. Paul Mason, whose contract was terminated in early January 2022, which caused a community uproar.
Kobis said the WCCHS has seen significant financial improvement over the past 12 months and is now stable and growing.
Patients with questions about the transition of obstetrics care to UMMC are advised to call (585) 786-8940 ext. 4543.
The WCCHS also advises patients seeking obstetrics care during the transition period can reach out to the UMMC office in Warsaw to schedule an appointment by calling (585) 786-8350.