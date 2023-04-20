ALBANY — It’s the end of the line for Native American mascots in at least four area school districts.
The New York State Board of Regents voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the use of mascots, team nicknames and logos that display Native American imagery or likeness for all New York public schools.
School districts will have until the end of the 2024-2025 school year to finalize necessary changes, which will go into effect on May 3 of this year. Districts that fail to comply with the ban will face a potential loss of state funding.
“It’s the right thing to do. Our desire is to elevate people, not diminish them. We want to elevate all people,” Regent Kathleen Cashin told The New York Post.
For years, the question has been raised pertaining to the use of Native American mascots, team names and logos and whether they are a show of pride and tradition or of a derogatory nature. In recent years, several local schools have opted to shy away from using those terms and images, often at their own discretion, and move to new ones.
Tuesday’s vote means that choice is no longer optional.
“The Department does not anticipate that any team names, logos, or mascots that contain vestiges of prohibited team names, logos, or mascots will be considered acceptable,” New York State Department of Education spokesperson JP O’Hare wrote in an email to The Post.
That includes nicknames such as Braves, Indians, Chiefs, Warriors, Redskins and others with a native theme.
While there are currently 55 school districts statewide still using such mascots, only four GLOW region schools still do so — the Avon Braves, Letchworth Indians, Keshequa Indians and the Wyoming Indians.
“At Avon Central School District, we have shared the perspective that the term ‘Brave’ traditionally represents positivity, courage, and honor,” said Superintendent Dr. Ryan Pacattea statement Wednesday evening. “However, we are also aware of the controversies, sensitivities, and various perspectives surrounding names, mascots, and imagery. It is our responsibility as a school district to be responsive to the current climate and expectations. We have been told that additional guidance will be forthcoming in the coming weeks at which time we will act accordingly and in good faith.”
The other area school districts did not respond before press time Wednesday evening.
The ruling makes exceptions for recognized schools with standing agreements with recognized tribes. The National Congress of American Indians says it’s aware of seven other state bans and says others are under deliberation, according to reports.
This proposal was initially announced by the New York State Department of Education in November as it urged these districts to begin phasing out these names and images related to indigenous people.
In Avon, the Board of Education has already named two facilitators to lead a stakeholder panel tasked with meeting the new naming requirements. Dr. James Colt and Timothy Hayes were identified to lead the effort that will culminate with recommendations to the Board of Education.
Students at Avon will also have input.
“We believe strongly that the students’ voices are needed to drive our direction,” Pacattea said in his statement. “Avon is a close-knit and proud community. We will be sure to include community perspectives, especially student insights, in addressing whatever work lies ahead. It will be important to be collaborative and to consider their perspective, experiences, and wishes. At the end of the day, schools exist for the education of the community’s children.”
The district has documented images at Avon in need of replacement. Pacattea said it’s not currently possible to calculate the overall expense because they are still looking for the finalized guidance.
Also, in Section V, Canandaigua will be forced to change their nickname — Braves — while Red Jacket will be another school removing the nickname Indians.
In late 2020, Caledonia-Mumford officially began the process of changing its longtime nickname and mascot from Red Raiders, with the logo being that of a Native American. In September 2022, the Cal-Mum CSD announced the new Raider mascot and logo.
The new logo depicts a wolf in the school’s maroon-and-white color scheme.
“This has been a challenge for our school community,” said Cal-Mum Superintendent of Schools Robert Molisani at the time of the change. “We have such a deep respect for traditions. Like all other moments in our school’s history that have challenged us to unite, the Raiders have done just that. Thank you to our students, staff, this entire community, the committee members, and Rickabaugh Graphics for their support and efforts over the last six months. This new Raider logo will carry on the proud tradition of excellence that has come to be expected at Cal-Mum.”
Avon Board of Education President Rodney George — who also serves as Area 2 Director to the New York State School Boards Association commented in a news release.
“Both facilitators are past and current educators and life-long residents of Avon,” he said. “Their prior roles, experiences, and community connections will help them to lead this important community process.”
Additional information regarding the stakeholder planning process will be shared in future district communications and on the district’s website.
In December 2022, a community panel in Canisteo-Greenwood recommended the school district drop its mascot and team name, the Redskins. That situation remains ongoing.
(Includes reporting by Matt Surtel.)