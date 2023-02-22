WARSAW — A popular doctor whose contract was terminated is now suing Wyoming County for $24.7 million in damages. Dr. Paul Mason filed a lawsuit last week against Wyoming County, Wyoming County Community Hospital and the Wyoming County Community Health System, along with town supervisors Becky Ryan, Bryan Kehl, and Jerry Davis.
Mason is accusing the defendants of defamation, retaliation and breach of contract.
Mason is an orthopedic surgeon whose contract with WCCHS was terminated in early January 2022. His dismissal left much of Wyoming County in an uproar, with multiple angry residents and hospital staff packing a hospital Board of Managers meeting, along with the county Board of Supervisors meetings that followed.
Although his practice, Buffalo Bone and Joint Surgery, has now contracted with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville, Mason’s departure from the WCCHS remains intensely controversial.
Mason began working at the WCCHS in 2014, when the system established its orthopedic clinic. He performed more than 300 surgeries there before joining the system full-time in December 2017.
Mason has been cited by many as a key figure in turning the hospital’s once-problematic reputation around, and replacing it with one of excellence, although the facility’s reputation is again troubled.
LAWSUIT ALLEGATIONS
The controversy began with the hiring of former CEO Joseph McTernan of the WCCHS. McTernan died in January 2022, shortly before Mason’s dismissal.
In January 2020, Mason had his first meeting with McTernan over lunch and discussed the new operating room project and why Dr. Mason believed it was important to the hospital’s success.
“Shortly after assuming the role of WCCH CEO and on behalf of WCCH, McTernan began to publicly voice displeasure with the contract between WCCH and BBJ ... stating, among other things, it was a ‘sweetheart deal’ given to Dr. Mason by the former CEO, ‘the Mason contract was illegal,’ and that Dr. Mason was not profitable and losing money for WCCH,” the complaint states. “These claims by McTernan were in stark contrast to past pronouncements from the prior CFO, COO and CEO that through Dr. Mason’s efforts WCCH had increased orthopaedic revenue and was achieving additional income for the hospital.”
With his power, McTernan allegedly began to isolate and embarrass Mason and BBJ by:
n Removing Dr. Mason from e-mails and other correspondence with WCCH’s employees at the senior and executive levels and precluding him from attending meetings of senior management.
n Failing to provide relevant data concerning in-system referrals to BBJ and Mason.
The referrals were necessary for both his practice and the hospital to ensure in-system referrals were maximized to the fullest extent permitted and to engage in revenue projections.
n Refusal to provide or allow staff to provide financial and operational information to BBJ and Mason necessary for them to carry out his role of Chief Medical Officer, as well as managing director of BBJ.
n McTernan independently prepared financial reports purporting to show Mason’s profitability in a negative light by using a different methodology than had historically been used and developed by the hospital’s chief financial officer, and agreed to by the previous COO and CEO.
“Upon information and belief, during the first quarter of 2020, McTernan falsely complained to others about how much money BBJ and Dr. Mason were purportedly losing and took efforts to arbitrarily revise prior years internal financial statements to support his false contention,” the lawsuit states. “By way of example, as a result of his manipulation of WCCH’s financial statements, the reported net income of $1,499,568.00 for the orthopaedic department in 2018 was changed to a net income of only $97,697, and in 2019 a net loss of $315,120.”
That resulted in an Executive Committee meeting at the Wyoming County Agriculture Center on April 23, 2020.
During the meeting, Don Eichenauer — McTernan’s predecessor as CEO — was invited to provide input to the accuracy of McTernan’s statements. At the end, the inaccuracies were highlighted with the committee members noting that “They were happy with Dr. Mason’s performance, they had no complaints, and there were no problems”, according to court documents.
The Nov. 20, 2020 Incident
On or about Nov. 20, 2020, a WCCH physician was observed by operating room staff and a nurse manager performing procedures on patients in what appeared to be an intoxicated or impaired condition, according to the lawsuit.
The physician was allegedly observed as “being withdrawn, eyes closed, appearing dizzy, uncoordinated, having glassy/red eyes, and acting confused and dropping instruments.”
“During those surgeries, operating room staff and the anesthesia provider who witnessed the incident expressed concern to the director of surgical services that the surgeon was unable to perform duties without significant patient risk,” the complaint stated. “After evaluating these concerns, the director of surgical services canceled all remaining surgeries by that surgeon for that day.”
McTernan and others comprising the administration of WCCH, along with Medical Director Mandip Panesar, were notified of the incidents in accordance with WCCH’s incident reporting policy.
The incident should have been investigated by the director of surgical services and Medical Executive Committee according to WCCHS policy, according to the lawsuit. But McTernan allegedly curtailed the investigation and it was taken over by hospital administration.
That’s when, without any known investigation, interviews or request for written statements from the operating room staff, staff and the director of surgical services were told the surgeon at issue had been cleared and was permitted to return to provide surgical services to patients.
Due to his role on the Medical Executive Committee, Mason was reached out to by staff and medical providers expressing their concerns and the potential risk to patients in light of their belief that the incident was not properly handled, and the surgeon was allowed to resume surgery prior to a proper investigation of the incident being conducted.
As a result, Mason tried to express these concerns to the administration, medical director, Medical Executive Committee, and ultimately the Board of Managers.
The senior hospital administration allegedly criticized the operating room staff and nurse manager for their reports and the documenting of the suspected impaired physician, and McTernan and Panesar were upset with and criticized Mason for his role in insisting that the incident involving a suspected impaired physician be handled in accordance with WCCH policy and New York Department of Health requirements, according to the lawsuit.
“After attempts to address the Nov. 20 incident through the defined process at WCCH proved ineffective, Dr. Mason reported the matter to the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC), as required of licensed medical professionals, who are required to report any incident of potential physician misconduct they become aware of,” the complaint said. “In retaliation for the report made by Dr. Mason to OPMC, McTernan began to retaliate further against Dr. Mason and took actions to disparage his professional reputation, including falsely accusing Dr. Mason publicly of threatening to harm Panesar’s family and began weaponizing WCCH’s Medical Executive Committee by putting pressure on its committee members to sign a letter crafted by the medical director threatening Dr. Mason’s continued engagement by WCCH.”
McTernan further allegedly retaliated by having the Medical Executive Committee remove Mason from the committee and removing Mason’s title as CMO, and replacing it with the limited title, status and responsibilities of CMO of Orthopaedic Services.
Causes of Action
Mason is filing for four causes of action.
The first is defamation by the defendants. The lawsuit alleges false statements were made intentionally, recklessly, and with total disregard as to the truth, with knowledge that same were false.
The false statements were allegedly made to impugn and disparage Mason’s professional reputation and professionalism; to falsely justify the unlawful termination of Buffalo Bone and Joint; and to cast them in a false light with colleagues, the Western New York medical community, patients, and the public.
“Utterance of the false statements has exposed Dr. Mason and BBJ to public hatred, contempt, ridicule, disgrace, and loss of business and professional reputation and constitute defamation per se under New York law,” the lawsuit states.
As a result, Mason and BBJ are seeking damages to be determined in a trial, but they believe to be at least $1 million together with interest, attorneys’ fees, and punitive damages.
The second cause of action is for the breach of contract against WCCH, stating Mason and BBJ at all times faithfully performed their contractual obligations.
“In falsely terminating the agreement for purported cause, WCCH breached the agreement,” the lawsuit states. “WCCH’s solicitation of BBJ employees for employment breached the agreement.”
The third cause of action is for retaliation by the WCCH.
In reporting the Nov. 20 incident, Dr. Mason was engaged in a protected activity, according to the lawsuit. It further states the termination of Mason and BBJ were in retaliation for Mason having reported the Nov. 20 incident to the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct, as he was required to do.
That led to the fourth cause of action, the violation of New York Labor Law § 740 — the Whistleblower Act. The complainant states McTernan took action to punish Mason for reporting the incident to OPMC.
“This included, but was not limited to disparaging his professional reputation, falsely accusing Dr. Mason of threatening harm to Panesar’s family and weaponizing WCCH’s Medical Executive Committee by putting pressure on its committee members to sign a letter crafted by the Medical Director threatening Dr. Mason continued engagement by WCCH,” the lawsuit said.
The second, third and fourth cause of actions were looking for damages to be determined in a trial, but the lawsuit is naming at least $2.9 million in lost revenue and $5 million in lost future wages as a CMO, together with interest and attorneys’ fees for each cause of action.
Defendant Responses
The Daily News reached out to Becky Ryan, Bryan Kehl and Jerry Davis, all of whom were individually named as co-defendants in the complaint.
Ryan is chairwoman of the county’s Board of Supervisors and Davis is the former chairman. They, along with Kehl, have also served or are serving on the WCCHS Board of Managers.
The newspaper also reached out to the WCCHS for comment.
Ryan declined to comment. No other responses were received by press time Tuesday afternoon.