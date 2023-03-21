Armstrong

BATAVIA — A Rochester man has been charged after Monday evening’s standoff on Walnut Street.

Anthony Armstrong Jr., 34, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief. He has been committed to Genesee County Jail.

