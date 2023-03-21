BATAVIA — A Rochester man has been charged after Monday evening’s standoff on Walnut Street.
Anthony Armstrong Jr., 34, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief. He has been committed to Genesee County Jail.
The incident began about 5:08 p.m. after a hang-up call to the Genesee County 911 center, city police said.
Officers arrived to learn Armstrong and a tenant at 46 Walnut St. had gotten into an argument and the tenant wanted him removed. While officers were interviewing the tenant, Armstrong allegedly entered another apartment in the apartment house, barricaded himself inside and held a tenant against their will.
Armstrong was armed with a knife and made threats to harm himself, police said. The tenant was also in fear for their safety.
Armstrong allegedly damaged property inside the apartment and refused to let the victim call for help.
The Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist, along with Genesee County sheriff’s deputies.
The apartment’s other tenants had been evacuated and immediate neighbors were advised to shelter in place.
Officers tried to negotiate with Armstrong without success. State police then responded to assist, along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team,
Officers continued to attempt contact with Armstrong and made announcements using a public address system for him to surrender. He as taken into custody at 10:05 p.m.
Armstrong was transported to a hospital for evaluation and released to the custody of the Batavia Police Department.
City police are thanking the Genesee and Monroe County sheriff’s offices, the county 911 Center, Mercy EMS, City of Batavia Fire Department, state police, the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management and Genesee County Mental Health for their assistance in helping to bring the situation to a safe resolution.
