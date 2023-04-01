Schools address ‘swatting’ threat

An exterior view of Le Roy Junior-Senior High School. District Superintendent Merritt Holly is advising parents that the district will have an increased police presence for the foreseeable future after a series of “swatting” incidents were reported across the state Thursday. The Le Roy district was not among those reporting an incident.

LE ROY — At least one area school district has increased its police presence in the aftermath of recent statewide “swatting” incidents.

“Swatting” occurs when a person contacts police to falsely report a violent incident or bomb threat, trying to evoke a major police response and create fear and panic. A total of 36 such incidents — all unfounded — occurred Thursday at districts across New York.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1