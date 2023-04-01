LE ROY — At least one area school district has increased its police presence in the aftermath of recent statewide “swatting” incidents.
“Swatting” occurs when a person contacts police to falsely report a violent incident or bomb threat, trying to evoke a major police response and create fear and panic. A total of 36 such incidents — all unfounded — occurred Thursday at districts across New York.
None were reported in the GLOW region but Le Roy officials are taking precautions.
Superintendent Merritt Holly told parents in an email Thursday night the there will be an increased police presence at both school campuses “for the foreseeable future.”
Holly said in his email that Le Roy has not yet received a “swatting” threat.
“We have been proactive in simulating practice drills and working with the Le Roy Police Department and other agencies,” Holly said in his email. We are very fortunate to have a School Resource Officer in each of our buildings that are trained and equipped for an active shooter response.”
In a tweet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, State Police had announced that “swatting calls”, or false 911 calls, reported active shooters in schools across the state. They confirmed that all the reports have been unfounded. Police agencies are continuing to investigate the threats.
Batavia City School District Superintendent Jason Smith said the district collaborates closely with the Batavia Police Department (BPD) to develop protocols for handling emergencies. What is in place throughout the district includes:
n Two school resource officers — an increase since last year;
n Quarterly Safety Committee meetings to review safety procedures, debrief drills, and review current school safety issues;
n Tequired multiple emergency drills each school yea, including evacuation, lockdown and early dismissal;
n Building-level safety teams meetings to review building-specific procedures, discuss building-specific concerns and review current school safety issues;
n Principals’s teams reviewng specific student issues;
n School resource officers being connected to regional, statewide, and national listservs that communicate matters pertaining to public safety;
n All BCSD staff members being trained in required safety training and mental health awareness, per state education law;
“We maintain regular and open contact with BPD, which includes district-wide training on active shooter responses that was completed this past fall,” Smith said. “We have provided access to the BPD to use our buildings before school hours for training purposes.”
Smith said these measures are not an exhaustive list of the district’s commitment to safety, nor are they a guarantee.
“As a staff and community, we must continue to be vigilant, know our students and families, have open lines of communication and respond appropriately,” he said. “Unfortunately, swatting calls have become another type of threat school districts across the country are faced with—and on top of a week where we’re reeling from yet another school shooting, this time in Nashville, emotions, anxiety, and frustration are reverberating across students, teachers, administrators, parents, and the community.”
Alexander Central School District Superintendent Jared Taft said Friday that the district had not received any swatting calls. He said there won’t necessarily be an increased police presence, but said, the district would be “ensuring our safety and security protocols remain with fidelity ... i.e. regular perimeter checks, regular exterior door checks, reminding staff, faculty, facilities, transportation to be aware of those coming and going on campus.”
Media reports noted police responded to incidents in Erie, Niagara, Onondaga, Oneida, Putnam, St. Lawrence, Albany, Clinton, Ulster, and Westchester counties.
The hoax calls resulted in schools taking such actions as lockdowns, holds in place, and lockouts. Law enforcement agencies responded — in some cases multiple agencies — and conducted searches, according to media reports from across the state.
Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, media reports show there have been numerous hoax threats of shootings and bombings at schools in the Hudson Valley, Pennsylvania and Utah.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Sarah Ruane said that the FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents.
“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately,” said Ruane, who is based in Albany.
Ruane said the agency will continue to work with local, state, and federal law enforcement to gather, share, and act on threat information as it comes to their attention.
The increased police presence at Wolcott Street School, 2 Trigon Park, and Le Roy Junior-Senior High School, 9300 South Street Rd., is a precautionary measure, Holly wrote.
“This is a good reminder for all of us - If you see something that does not seem right, speak up and say something. The need to say something might rise to the level of you calling 911,” Holly wrote.
The superintendent also noted that the district has a “Safe School Helpline” link on the district’s website, leroycsd.org. The link appears at the top of the website and the helpline may be reached directly at www.safeschoolhelpline.com .
–––
Includes reports from Tribune News Service.