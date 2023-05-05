BATAVIA — A long-serving member of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation Board of Directors has resigned after 29 years on the board.
Genesee County board representative Richard Siebert said stepping down has been on his mind for awhile, but that he was also disgusted by the legislation that became part of the state budget adopted Tuesday night. Under the bill, the WROTB directors were all terminated, though they could conceivably be reappointed by their counties.
Under the new system, the board’s 17 directors will represent the same 15 counties and two cities they did before — but Erie and Monroe counties, and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester will have more votes than any other director under the weighted voting system.
“I just think it’s time to step down,” Siebert said Wednesday morning of his resignation.
He said the county can now put someone on the board who wants to fight what the Democrats are doing and believes the latter want to get rid of the WROTB officers. He believes the situation is political and a witch hunt against WROTB and Batavia Downs Gaming President Henry Wojtaszek.
“We’ve got a lot of people at that track who are, quite frankly, worried about their jobs and they shouldn’t be,” Siebert said.
Siebert said he’s proud of his time with the board, participating in the meetings and representing Genesee County.
“I guess I’m a little tired of seeing politics get in the way ... It’s not a good day to be Republican and work at Batavia Downs,” Siebert, who also serves as the Genesee County Republican comissioner.
In the meantime, numerous lawmakers and officials have decried the changes set for Western Regional Off-Track Betting under the new state budget, describing it as a Democrat-led politicization of the agency.
In the meantime, several area lawmakers have joined Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, in condemning the changes.
Tenney released a statement Wednesday after the changes became public.
Reactions from area lawmakers included:
n Tenney — “Negotiated and agreed upon in the dead of night without any input outside of Erie County and the City of Buffalo, the termination of every appointed commissioner of the Western Regional Off Track Betting Corporation is an attack on rural New York counties. For half a century, the Western Regional OTB has operated under shared control between 15 county governments and the cities of Rochester and Buffalo, promoting economic growth, jobs, and tax revenue across Western New York. With the passage of New York’s Big Ugly Budget, the Western Regional OTB has been politicized and the role of rural counties has been greatly diminished, with far more power now set to go to the cities. Now more than ever, when crime rates are skyrocketing, taxes are soaring, and people are fleeing the state at unprecedented rates, Governor Hochul should be focused on correcting these problems, not destroying the Western Regional OTB.”
n State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda — “The Western Regional OTB language snuck into the state budget is Albany’s latest attack on rural communities. Governor Hochul and Albany Democrats have conspired to eliminate the long-standing arrangement that allowed 15 counties and the cities of Rochester and Buffalo to have balanced representation on the OTB board. The voice of rural counties is being smothered out simply because they are represented by Republicans. This is nothing more than a partisan power grab disguised as reform.”
n Chairman David LeFerber of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors — “The proposed legislation to change the membership of the Board of Directors of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation will negatively alter the balanced representation formula previously provided by the State Legislature and the Governor. This agreement has proven to be fair and impartial by affording each municipality that comprises the Corporation an equitable voice in all Board matters. I strongly oppose any changes to this agreement as it will cause undue harm to Livingston County and its governance and economic interests in the Corporation.”
n Chairwoman Lynne Johnson of the Orleans County Legislature — “Once again Albany is okay with large counties taking away the representation of smaller and rural counties in a power grab ... This time it is the board of directors of Western Regional Off Track Betting/Batavia Downs Gaming that is the target. Currently, each member county gets equal representation, but not in the new plan, weighted voting will give control to the large counties, especially Erie County. Governor Hochul should line item veto this legislation that hurts small counties like Orleans. Fifty years ago by Home Rule vote OTB was created and representation balanced and fair. This attempted change is wrong.”