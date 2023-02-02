UPDATE, 1:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service says an arctic cold front plowing southwards across the region this evening will generate a 30-minute burst of moderate to heavy snow with accompany wind gusts to 40 mph.

A short-lived period of near white out conditions will be possible during the passage of the front between 8 and 9 p.m.

