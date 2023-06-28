PAVILION — Community members crowded into the auditorium at Pavilion Middle/High School, with a number of them carrying signs, and several signed up to speak in support of School Resource Officer Jeremy McClellan, whose time as SRO will end in a couple of days.
“Over the past four years, Jeremy has become a part of the Pavilion community by investing his time by greeting and interacting with students, supporting our athletes at sporting events and many other extracurricular activities. He was a big part in delivering meals and student work packs and the kids’ Chromebooks, to name a few, during COVID,” said Danielle Bannister, who has two children at Pavilion and one who graduated in 2021.
“All had the privilege of having Deputy McClellan as their school resource officer,” she said.
McClellan has gone above and beyond his responsibilities to get to know the students personally and offer them hope and encouragement, she said.
“In today’s environment, with rising statistics for student depression and suicide rates, he has been a positive influence,” Bannister said.
Pavilion students need McClellan to lead by example, Bannister said.
“His impact is far deeper and more vital than we know,” she said. “Members of this board, please lead by example, appreciate his differences and make a motion to reinstate Jeremy McClellan as our school resource officer.”
The district has a 10-month contract with the county Sheriff’s Department for an SRO. The contract does not identify a particular person to serve in the SRO, Superintendent Mary Kate Hoffman said Tuesday.
“The selection of a SRO is determined by the Sheriff’s Office because the SROs are Genesee County employees, not district employees. The present contract for the 2022-2023 school year expires on June 30, 2023 (Friday),” Hoffman said. “At this time, we anticipate we will enter into another contract on Sept. 1, 2023 for the 2023-2024 school year and we will be provided with a SRO under the same terms and conditions as we have previously.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, a petition to reinstate McClellan as SRO had 825 signatures.
Another speaker Monday night, Courtney Mead, said she and her husband, Alex, have six children, five enrolled in the district.
“Throughout all those years and experiences, I have truly believed that Pavilion is a great place to learn. I am now sincerely questioning that. And if any of you have looked at Facebook lately, I know I am not the only one. So, I want you to look at my face and every face in the auditorium today and recognize that each one represents one, if not many, of the hundreds of children who call Pavilion home. That is who we are here, speaking on behalf of today. The ones who are directly impacted by the decisions that are made by you.”
Board President Marirose Ethington said anyone who did not sign up to speak, but wished to share something with the board may email a written statement to District Clerk Mary Jo Pahl, which will be shared with the board.
“During public session, the board’s role is to listen to the public. We will not be responding to comments or answering questions this evening. Once the public comment period is concluded, we will continue on with our regular meeting,” Ethington said.
Jenny and Rich Klancer have five kids in the district and two who graduated. They all have had McClellan as their SRO, she said.
“We want him back. He’s an amazing member of his community and has done so much for his community,” Jenny Klancer told The Daily News. “No one’s going to be able to replace him.”
Everett Pike said he hadn’t been allowed to speak Monday.
“I don’t think it’s fair for you people. who work for us, tell us who can speak and who can’t speak. I signed up last week and I was denied,” he said. “I think you people ought to be rethinking how you’re running your board.”
Alex Mead said McClellan contributes substantially to making Pavilion a great place to learn.
“From dressing up as Santa to getting on the ground to play a game with a student, he has done nothing but good for this school,” Alex Mead said. “While we have nothing but confidence in the teachers at Pavilion, the fact that the community is questioning the decisions of the administration could have dire effects on the atmosphere that surrounds our students daily. Our children have been able to build a solid relationship with Deputy McClellan since May of 2019.”
Alex Mead said that up until last year, when the board and the other administration decided to cut McClellan’s hours, he made sure that he was there at pickup and dropoff of students. The SRO would claim extra hours for sports, concerts and plays, Alex Mead said.
“For him, this wasn’t only about student safety. He was committed to continuing to build relationships beyond students and into their families,” Mead said. “This is shown in the fact that he knows the students and their families by name. It would be a great mistake to let this important member of the PCS family go. I challenge, you, board, to find some students and ask them about the impact Deputy McClellan has made on their lives. From pre-k through 12th grade, students and family members alike can tell you a positive story about his impact, whether this be something profound or he visited a classroom and gave them a fist bump on the way into the building ...”
Listen to the community and fight for it, Alex Mead asked the board.
“Allow us to continue to be proud to be part of the school where the community voice matters and makes a difference,” he said. “I’m so happy to say Jeremy has become a great addition to our family and I am honored to call him my brother in Christ.”
Rich Klancer said he was speaking to represent his wife, Jenny, and family.
“Do you know their names?” Klancer asked the Board of Education. “Officer McClellan does — every single one. I am here to show my support for Deputy McClellan and why he is not only a good fit for our school, but the perfect fit.”
Rich Klancer noted that McClellan served in the Navy for four years and received about 20 awards. In 2021, he was a key participant in a study of walkability and road safety near the schools.
“This resulted in the purchase of the mobile speed trailer used to collect more data and continue to address safety and pedestrian-friendly activity in our town,” Klancer said. “Deputy McClellan is the team lead for the school resource officer program for all of Genesee County. He’s a teacher to his peers. He’s responsible for continuous improvement for the program. To be qualified to teach means he’s mastered the skills and expectations as a school resource officer and can serve as an example for other officers to become a member of this special patrol.”
McClellan was among the recipients of 2022 Blizzard Elliott Award commendations for his response during the storm that hit the area around Christmas.
“Deputy McClellan was one of 14 recognized for working considerable additional hours to rescue motorists without regard for his own personal safety,” he said. “His brave actions that holiday weekend no doubt saved many lives.”
The PCS community needs McClellan, Rich Klancer said.
Kirsten Galliford said she and her husband have lived in Pavilion for about 10 years and have children in the district. Galliford said her first impression of McClellan came from when he was leaving the school one day as she was entering it.
“Someone asked him how he was and he responded, ‘Dedicated and motivated,’” she said. “It made me pause. While his response had a ring to it, what really struck me was his sincerity. As a sheriff’s deputy, he is so very dedicated. Some would say, by-the-book dedicated. No one could question his skills as a sheriff’s deputy. As a human being, he is motivated. He digs deeper. He has gotten to know the kids and families — really know them.”
Student Bryleigh Burns spoke emotionally at times when it was her turn, saying she was speaking on behalf of all the students at PCS.
“When I was struggling this year, I was supposed to go to the counselor’s office at least once a week ... It didn’t bother me much because I was OK and I could get through it,” she said. McClellan would call her down to The Center, a student support area, and play board games with her and talk to her to make sure she was OK.
“He’s done so much more than that. He’s helped in the cafeteria when they were short-staffed. I have a friend who lost their house to a house fire a few years ago. He had to stay in Chili,” she said. “He wasn’t doing so well in school and deputy checked on him, not once but twice. The fact that deputy went above and beyond just raises the question of, ‘Why is he being let go?’”
McClellan made her feel welcome when she came from another school, Burns said.
“I remember him asking my name, having to ask a million times, not knowing how to pronounce it. But, he got it and he made sure he got it,” she said.
Regarding the situation, Burns said, “It is truly heartbreaking that you claim to have looked at the other factors, such as students who used him as a parental figure and students who relied on him to just make their day a little better when in reality, it didn’t seem as if you thought of any of that. This is not an act done for PCS.”
The board may have done this out of fear that the truth would come out and that it failed to give the community answers.
“Thank you for hearing me and I hope that a change is made,” she said.
Jamie Schwartz said McClellan is an integral part of the school and community.
“I know the community is behind this and we need to continue to stand together and fight for the rights of our children regardless of the outcome of tonight’s meeting,” she said. “We have said the word ‘community’ so many times. This school district even had this as their theme for the 2022-23 school year. What was community presented as during the school year? It was about accepting and embracing differences in all the people around us. Was this only for the students and not for the board and administration to uphold?”
The solution, she said, is not only to reinstate McClellan, but to remove Hoffman as superintendent. She asked audience members to stand to show their support, which many did.
Toward the end of the meeting, Ethington said to the audience, “I just one more time want to thank you for your passionate display and the comments you have given us this evening. You’ve given the board several items to think about and we do appreciate your attendance this evening ...”
While leaving the meeting, the board president said she had no comment other than to say, “We have a lot to think about.”
On Tuesday, Hoffman said McClellan did not lose his job. She did not comment on the contention the previous night that she should be let go as superintendent.
“He is an employee of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, and as far as the district knows, he will continue to be employed in that capacity,” Hoffman said, “His time serving the district expires on June 30, 2023 through the natural expiration of the district’s contract with the Sheriff’s Department.”
Sheriff William Sheron Jr. said Tuesday, “At the request of the Pavilion school district, we will be assigning a new SRO to their schools starting in September. Deputy McClellan is being reassigned to road patrol.“