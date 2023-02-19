State funding will drive tourism

A total of $10 million in funding is slated for Letchworth State Park, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week. The money will be used for signage, paving and other infrastructure improvements.

PERRY — The $27.5 million announced last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul will provide a significant influx for tourism in Wyoming and Livingston counties.

The best-known news was a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant for downtown Perry — with Hochul herself saying the village would be a top hospitality hub in the Genesee Region.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1