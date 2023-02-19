PERRY — The $27.5 million announced last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul will provide a significant influx for tourism in Wyoming and Livingston counties.
The best-known news was a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant for downtown Perry — with Hochul herself saying the village would be a top hospitality hub in the Genesee Region.
The Village of Geneseo is likewise set to receive a $4.5 million N.Y. Forward grant to assist downtown redevelopment. How does the other funding shake out? A total of $10 million is slated for improvements at Letchworth State Park under Hochul’s executive budget.
The work will include new monument signage at park entrances; paving; trail rehabilitation; wildlife barrier installations; sustainable streambank design; and park maintenance center upgrades, Hochul’s office said.
The Genesee Valley Greenway that runs through portions of Livingston and Wyoming counties will also receive $3 million in state funding.
The money will be used for the trail’s ongoing rehabilitation and alignment, including bridge rehabilitation, trail resurfacing and a CSX railroad crossing upgrade.
The trail — known formally as Genesee Valley Greenway State Park — stretches 90 miles from Monroe to Cattaraugus counties. It follows an old Pennsylvania Railroad route abandoned in the early 1960s.
In comparison, Letchworth State Park had received $4.1 million for capital projects in the current fiscal year while the Genesee Valley Greenway got $600,000, Hochul’s office said.
The funding influxes are welcome.
“We were very pleased with Governor Hochul’s announcement for targeted funding for several great projects in our region,” said President Scott Gardner of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. “The $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Funding for the Village of Perry will be a tremendous boost to the groundwork that has already been done to continue revitalizing and growing their downtown corridor.
“We are also excited to see the targeted investments for further development at Letchworth State Park and the Genesee Valley Greenway,” he continued. “All of these projects will boost the overall economy of Wyoming County and the greater region. With these strategic investments in our communities and outstanding tourism destinations, we anticipate significant returns that will benefit our residents, create jobs and opportunities, and attract visitors.”
