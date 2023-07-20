WARSAW — Although a contract for legal services in the Dr. Paul Mason lawsuit was approved last week, nearly half the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors voted against it.
Several supervisors on Wednesday detailed the reasons behind their decision.
The decision to approve a contract with the law firm of Webster Szanyi, LLP for up to $30,000 was approved 108-89 at last week’s meeting in a weighted vote based on town populations. The hiring is in connection with a lawsuit by Dr. Paul J. Mason and his practice, Buffalo Bone and Joint, PLLC.
Among the seven voting “no” was Supervisor Douglas Berwanger of Arcade.
“Going back two years ago, when Dr. Mason was separated from the hospital, the employment of the county — I was not in favor of that.” Berwanger said. “It was a financial disaster for the hospital and the county because the taxpayers pick up the bill on the hospital when it isn’t financially solvent. If there isn’t enough revenue to cover the expenses, the taxpayers pick up the balance.” Berwanger said Mason’s practice was financially beneficial to the hospital.
“I felt that his practice was financially beneficial to the hospital This should have never happened. He should never have been terminated. There was a petition with 3,000 signatures asking that be retained and that was ignored. This litigation is another part of that.”
Along with Berwanger, town supervisor in Arcade, “no” votes came from E. Joseph Gozelski of Castile, Michael Roche of Eagle, David Granger of Gainesville, LuAnne Roberts of Genesee Falls, Daniel Leuer of Middlebury and James Brick of Perry.
Leuer said he’d previously been publicly outspoken in his opposition to the termination of Mason.
“It probably should be no surprise that I voted ‘no.’ I think it was a mistake for us to terminate his (services),” Leuer said Wednesday. “We took a real hit at the hospital in the financials in a number of other areas besides the orthopedic services he was providing. The fact that we had to pass a subsidy of about $9 million this year just to continue funding the hospital is absurd in my mind. I expect that for 2024, we’ll have to provide a significant amount just to continue.”
There isn’t opposition to some amount of subsidy for the hospital, Leuer said, but the county subsidizing the hospital with millions of dollars on an ongoing basis concerns him.
“It is going to be difficult to keep that place afloat. I and many of the supervisors continue to hear from our constituents, who are unhappy that a ... highly skilled doctor left the area. In many cases, they’re now going to Bertrand Chaffee to have those services performed by Dr. Mason.”
The year is just over half over. Leuer said.
“I don’t know what their year-end numbers will be,” he said of WCCHS. “I don’t think it will be as much as this year, because they made changes to the services they offer. The birthing unit ... is no longer in place. That’s saving some money.”
A federal rule in the works in May would give many GLOW region hospitals a major financial boost in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare for wage payments. Wyoming County Community Health System would receive $2,073,851.
Leuer complimented the job hospital CEO David Kobis is doing.
“I want to give him credit for the work he’s doing to turn that hospital around and reduce the dependence on the taxpayers. I think he’s doing the right things down there,” he said. “I’m just concerned that it’s going to take awhile before that happens.”
The county used to work with a Westchester law firm, Leuer said.
“It was fairly costly. The move was made to find a lower-cost legal firm,” he said, adding there is a savings with Webster Szanyi.
“There was a substantial difference in the hourly rates we were paying to the New York City (area) firm versus the firm out of Buffalo,” he said.
Gozelski said a lot of things on this issue with the hospital and Mason happened before Gozelski was on the board. He’s completing the end of his second year in his return as a supervisor. the term of office for a Castile town supervisor is two years. Gozelski said he was a supervisor from Jan. 1, 2001 to Dec. 31, 2011 as well.
“Dr. Mason was a fantastic man. He was excellent at what he did — hip and knee surgery. Why he was let go, I don’t know,” he said. “I know numerous people that Dr. Mason worked on. Everybody was beyond satisfied with the man. If there’s another side of it, I’ve ever seen it. I’ve been around him a number of times. I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Mason and his family.”
Gozelski said things had been going in the right direction, but now the board is doing “nothing but going downhill.”
“I don’t know what some of these supervisors had in their head. When you’ve got one of these top doctors, if there’s an issue, don’t you discuss it or talk with people?” he said. “If you have an issue with people you deal with, you deal with it. You talk with people.”
In the meantime, County Attorney Jennifer Wilkinson clarified the lawsuit status on Wednesday. The county had earlier requested through outside counsel the lawsuit be dismissed, she said. It was resubmitted, with some complaints removed and Town Supervisor Jerry Davis of Covington dropped from among the defendants.
The defamation case will move forward in Supreme Court in Wyoming County, she said, with the other claims going to mediation. The county intends to file another motion to dismiss, she said.