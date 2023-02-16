SILVER LAKE — Extremely high winds have been cited in the fire that destroyed three large barns Wednesday at Silver Meadows Farms.
Sparks were blown from a maple syrup arch onto a pile of straw inside a barn, Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
The winds then spread the flames to two other large barns which were also destroyed.
A maple syrup arch is a piece of equipment used in the maple production process. It includes a combustion chamber used to heat sap.
The call at 12:07 p.m. triggered a massive fire department response to the farm at 4136 West Lake Rd. Units from five counties responded to the scene or were on standby.
The flames also spread to yet another large barn and a small shed on the property but firefighters were able to save those buildings. No injuries were reported but some calves and heifers died in the blaze.
Firefighters were at the scene for six-and-a-half hours and the cause was ruled as accidental.
Eyewitnesses said flames from the blaze reached anywhere from 40 to 100 feet above the barns. Wyoming County was under a wind advisory a the time, with gust up to 50 mph forecast.
A total of 18 tankers, four ladder trucks, and multiple pumpers were needed to quell the fire.
Fire departments responding to the scene included Silver Springs, Castile, Perry, Gainesville, Perry Center, Pike, Bliss, North Java, Sheldon, Varysburg, Wyoming, Strykersville, Bethany, Pavilion, Cuylerville, Mount Morris, Leicester, Nunda, and York.
Units from Arcade, Attica, Bennington, Cowlesville, Harris Corners, Caledonia, Avon, Lakeville, Groveland, Mumford, Chili and Attica Correctional Facility were on standby.
Wyoming County Emergency Services personnel and sheriff’s deputies were also at the scene, along with Wyoming Correctional, Fredonia Gas, and New York State Electric & Gas crews.
