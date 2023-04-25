MURRAY — A portion of Route 104 was closed Monday afternoon after a spilled corn shipment caused a major mess.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. when a westbound tractor-trailer lost control and went off the side of the road, said Chief Rick Cary of the Murray Fire Department. The big rig tipped over and the trailer spilled its load in the process.
That buried the highway and at least one nearby yard in a thick, brown-yellow layer of corn.
The truck driver — who was not identified — was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Cary said.
The highway was closed for about three hours between Fancher and Hindsburg roads while crews set the tractor-trailer upright and removed the corn.
Murray firefighters were at the scene, along with Monroe Ambulance. State Department of Conservation Personnel were also at the scene to check out a potential fuel spill.
No charges had been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.
