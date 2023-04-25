MURRAY — A portion of Route 104 was closed Monday afternoon after a spilled corn shipment caused a major mess.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. when a westbound tractor-trailer lost control and went off the side of the road, said Chief Rick Cary of the Murray Fire Department. The big rig tipped over and the trailer spilled its load in the process.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1