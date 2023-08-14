PIKE — A Warsaw woman has died and another person remains in critical condition Monday after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection.
Gretchen E. Pittman, 75, was driving 1:11 p.m. Sunday on Route 19 when she failed to slow for a stop sign, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Her vehicle entered the intersection and struck the driver’s side of a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven eastbound on Route 39.
The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, severing a utility pole.
Pittman was injured severely, deputies said. She was taken by helicopter to Erie County Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.
The other vehicle’s three occupants were also severely injured.
Driver Ryan Haudricourt, 29, of Freedom was taken by helicopter to ECMC. Deputies said Monday that he remained in critical condition in the trauma intensive care unit.
Haudricourt’s two passengers were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital and Oishei Children’s Hospital respectively. They were listed in stable condition.
The intersection was closed for three hours while crews were at the scene. Multiple police, firefighting and rescue agencies were coordinated by the Wyoming County 911 center during the response.
An investigation by the sheriff’s Crash Management Team is continuing.
Units responding to the scene included deputies and state police; Wyoming County Emergency Management; the Pike, Gainesville, Castile and Bliss fire departments; Monroe Ambulance; and Mercy Flight and Lifenet Air ambulances.
Rochester Gas & Electric personnel, along with RSC Automotive of Castile and Barber’s Towing of Bliss, also responded to the scene.