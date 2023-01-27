BATAVIA – The City Batavia Water Department has repaired water main break on River Street.
Water has been restored Between West Main Street and South Main Street on River Street.
Low 27F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 4:22 pm
Traffic in the vicinity is still congested while crews are backfilling. Residents are asked to use an alternative route when traveling through the city today.
As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored, city officials said in a news release. People are asked to refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience was greatly appreciated,” city officials said.
