BATAVIA — It may have been brief, but the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled Western New York definitely got people’s attention.
The quake lasted just a few seconds, hitting at 6:15:50 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was 2 kilometers, or 1.3 miles, east-northeast of West Seneca, and occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers, or 1.9 miles, according to USGS.
The earthquake was felt as far away as Rochester and St. Catharines, Ontario, according to some of 350 earthquake reports filed with USGS before 7 a.m. Monday.
According to the Earthquake Magnitude Scale, a tremor between 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude can often be felt, but only causes minor, if any damage.
Buffalo’s Mayor Byron Brown called it “a relief” the quake in the northwest corner of the state appeared to have done no harm.
The earthquake occurred in a tectonic region identified as the Niagara-Attica Zone. This part of southern Ontario and western New York State has had moderately frequent earthquakes at least since the first one was reported in 1840.
Earthquakes too small to cause damage are felt roughly three or four times per decade, although only one was felt during the 1940s and eight were felt during the 1960s, according to USGS.
A significant quake in Attica on Aug. 12, 1929, measured about 5.6 on the Richter Scale and remains the largest on record in Western New York, according to USGS historical data.
About 250 chimneys and several buildings were heavily damaged, according to reports at the time. Many cemetery monuments fell or were twisted. Dishes fell from shelves; pictures and mirrors fell from walls and clocks stopped.
An increased flow at the Attica reservoir was also noted for several days following the quake, and damage was reported in Batavia. The 1929 earthquake was felt throughout most of New York and the New England states, northeastern Ohio, northern Pennsylvania and southern Ontario.
Western New York is known to have earthquakes occasionally, though quakes felt in the region are, for the most part, a curiosity accompanied by large noises.
“Small shallow earthquakes sometimes produce rumbling sounds or booms that can be heard by people who are very close to them,” writes USGS on its website. “High-frequency vibrations from the shallow earthquake generate the booming sound; when earthquakes are deeper, those vibrations never reach the surface. Sometimes the earthquakes create booming sounds even when no vibrations are felt.”
Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans and Allegany counties, are along the Clarendon-Lindon fault system, a major series of fault lines in western New York State that is responsible for much of the seismic activity in the region.
Monday’s local earthquake comes after two earthquakes struck southeastern Turkey, with at least 2,000 people killed.
A 7.5-magnitude quake hit Turkey on Monday just hours after a devastating 7.8 quake, according to USGS. The second earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaras province, the epicenter of the first.
Experts say it’s unlikely Western New York’s tremor was related to the quake in Turkey.
The USGS has liked to a FAQ page stating, “Earthquakes, particularly large ones, can trigger other earthquakes in more distant locations through a process known as dynamic stress transfer/triggering.”
However, it also offered a mathematical table indicating the 5,000 miles between Turkey and New York State make a connection between the two quakes very unlikely.
(Includes reporting by Alex Brasky, Ben Beagle, the New York Daily News and Tribune News Service.)
