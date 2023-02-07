Earthquake hits WNY

U.S. Geological Survey A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the reach of a Feb. 6 earthquake with an epicenter in West Seneca. The earthquake occurred about 6:16 a.m.

BATAVIA — It may have been brief, but the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled Western New York definitely got people’s attention.

The quake lasted just a few seconds, hitting at 6:15:50 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was 2 kilometers, or 1.3 miles, east-northeast of West Seneca, and occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers, or 1.9 miles, according to USGS.

