BATAVIA — One graduate received her degree and walked back to her seat with her daughter by her side. Another gave a family member a hug after he took her picture with her degree in hand.
Another student among the Class of 2023 who formally finished her career at GCC during Saturday’s Commencement ceremony had the words, “I can finally breathe!!” on her graduation cap.
The student, Tiffany Smith of Arkport, earned an associate of applied science degree in respiratory care, finished a four-year program at the college. In August, she will start working at United Memorial Medical Center as a respiratory therapist. She said she was the first in her family to graduate from GCC and had done her clinical work at United Memorial Medical Center.
“The school gave me very many opportunities and landed me the job I love to do. The campus is beautiful and I’ve made tons of friends here,” she said after the ceremony. “I just moved to Batavia yesterday (Friday),”
2003 graduate Amarri Watts of Pembroke completed a two-year-program in business administration. She had graduated from Oakfield-Alabama Central School.
“I am going to take a year off, but I do plan on going to Brockport for my bachelor’s degree,” she said. “I will be working full-time at Walmart. I’ve been working there for three-plus years.”
When she goes to SUNY Brockport for her degree in business, Watts says she’ll be in a two-year program.
“I want to get into HR — human resources — and go from there,” she said. “Right now, I’ll be staying around here, but eventually, I’ll probably move out-of-state. I don’t know where, yet.”
GCC was amazing and was very encouraging, the 2023 graduate said.
“They were always there when I needed help, responded very fast — all my professors did,” Watts said. “They were just amazing and hopefully I will be visiting here in the future.”
In particular, Watts gave credit to Laura Mooney, a secretary in the Student Engagement & Inclusion program at GCC.
“She was my main supporter through everything. She also worked at Oakfield-Alabama High School, where I first met her, and she also works at Walmart with me.”
GCC graduate Benjamin J. Bonarigo Sr., who retired from Bonarigo & McCutcheon Law Firm in 2020 as a managing partner, returned to campus to give the keynote address. In 1977, two years after graduating from Batavia High School, Bonarigo earned an associates of science degree in business from GCC.
“I’m a first-generation college graduate who wouldn’t be able to make that claim if it were not for a woman who didn’t make it beyond the 8th grade. I had gone away to college after graduating high school. However, because of family circumstances, I made a choice to come home after just one semester,” he said. “When I told this woman about my choice, she put her finger into my chest and said, ‘That’s fine — as long as you promise to continue your education.’ She recognized the importance of education - even though hers was limited. That lady ... was my mother.”
Bonarigo said he and others who have lived a good portion of their lives may think they should be using our life experiences to direct the graduates on what to do, how to do it and on what to look out for along the way.
“No doubt we have an obligation to help them down life’s winding pathway, but my question to all of us today, is do we have the right?” he asked, “Can we, with a straight face and an objective view of the world around us, say that we’re qualified to do this?”
Indifference to the greatest Democracy in the world occurs when we don’t feel our vote is worthwhile. When we feel it is more comfortable to complain about the way things are being run, than to make a difference by running them ourselves, Bonarigo said.
So I say to you, get off social media, get off the couch, get out of the house and make a difference in this world. Do the things that we may not have been so good at,” he said.
Our problems are not as great as he makes them out to be today, Bonarigo said.
“I’ve taken a very close look at these graduates, and they are actually smarter and more aware than we ever were. They are energetic and bright. This will allow them to recognize our failings and shortcomings,” he said. “I see in them a strength, commitment and resolve to seek a better way forward. They see the need to live in peace and harmony, not only with neighbors, but with all the people of the world!
“Parents and grandparents in attendance, here in this room sits our world’s best reason for hope. They will find a way to smooth the bumps in the path we leave behind with their intelligence, hard work and ability to give more of themselves, than we ever did. My hope, is that we can all live long enough to see and appreciate all the differences they will make,” he said. “Let me take this final moment to tell these graduates something we all believe, and, that we know we have a right to say, that we are all so very proud of them, and how much we believe in them and, the future they will create.”
During the welcome for the 55th Commencement ceremony, Sunser said the class included international students from Brazil, Canada, China, Curacao, Ireland, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
“We also have students that come to us from throughout New York state, including New York City, and from across the country, in fact —many places very different than Genesee County,” he said. “These students join us and the local GLOW area students to bring a cultural richness and diversity to our college community,” he said.
Sunser said the Class of 2023 includes the fifth cohort of students in the GCC’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program, one of the options available through the GCC Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) program.
“These students began the pursuit of a college degree while they were still in middle school. These 12 students that are here today with us, that are graduating from GCC, are a few weeks ahead of their actual high school graduation. Special kudos to this group of special achievers,” he said.