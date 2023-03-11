Margret Lee/Livingston County News File Photograph U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand helped secure $1.5 million for UR Medicine | Noyes Health that will be used by Noyes to provide new ambulatory services to the area.

UR Medicine Noyes Health receives $1.5M for outpatient services

DANSVILLE – UR Medicine | Noyes Health has received $1.5M as a part of the bipartisan omnibus-spending package for Fiscal Year 2023.

