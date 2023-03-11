UR Medicine Noyes Health receives $1.5M for outpatient services
DANSVILLE – UR Medicine | Noyes Health has received $1.5M as a part of the bipartisan omnibus-spending package for Fiscal Year 2023.
The funds, secured by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, will be used by Noyes to provide new ambulatory services to the area.
Ambulatory care refers to medical services performed on an outpatient basis, without admission to a hospital or other facility. It is provided in settings such as: offices of physicians and other health care professionals. hospital outpatient departments.
“These much-needed funds will allow Noyes to invest in a myriad of capital upgrades and purchases to provide new services in Geneseo or modernize existing equipment,” said Dr. Chad Teeters, president and CEO of UR Medicine | Noyes Health. “It ranges from new OR beds and stretchers in the ambulatory surgical unit to a holographic virtual exam room system to create a virtual consultative space.”
The money must be spent by the end of the year. Specific items and service lines on which the funds will be used are to be determined as supply chain challenges. For example, the waiting list for the 3D Tomosynthesis Mammography machine extends to 2025.
Some of the other “less glamorous, but much needed items” that will benefit from the funding include a variety of scopes, new OR beds, stretchers, a new ultrasound unit, and an updated nurse/patient alert system, hospital officials said.
“This is a big win for us,” said Dr. Teeters.
The request was initially submitted in April 2022 through then-Rep. Chris Jacobs, who got the request into the initial appropriation bill. The award was announced in January.
“Rep. Jacobs worked with us to craft the request, and carried it through until he left Congress, then Schumer really shepherded it the rest of the way,” said Dr. Teeters. “We are grateful Sen. Schumer championed this and pushed it across the finish line,”
The funds are part of a spending package that will provide more than $250 million of support for community-based projects in the Rochester-Finger Lakes Region.
“This is big news for Rochester and the Finger Lakes. The over $250 million we have secured for community driven project across the Rochester-Finger Lakes region means good paying jobs, new economic opportunity, and making long overdue upgrades to our infrastructure,” said Sen. Schumer.
“This federal investment will also help rehabilitate our aging infrastructure, give workers the tools and training they need to secure in-demand jobs, and provide high-quality health care services close to home,” said Sen. Gillibrand.
Noyes is the largest private employer and the largest health care provider in Livingston County.