GENESEO – Ten University of Rochester Vietnamese Club members toured the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo on April 8 to see the C-130 airplane known as “The Saigon Lady.”

The plane was one of the last planes to escape South Vietnam with civilians before the Communist takeover (Fall of Saigon) in April 1975.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1