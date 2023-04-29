GENESEO – Ten University of Rochester Vietnamese Club members toured the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo on April 8 to see the C-130 airplane known as “The Saigon Lady.”
The Saigon Lady spent 28 years at The Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum in Washington, D.C., before it was moved in 2019 to the National Warplane Museum where it is undergoing restoration and is on public display.
University of Rochester Vietnamese Club President, Nguyet “Riley” Nguyen helped coordinate the visit.
“When I introduced this trip opportunity to our club members, most of those interested were born in Vietnam and had grown up with a very different perspective from many Vietnamese Americans. Nevertheless, we all took the trip with an open mind and thought it was a meaningful and memorable experience. Throughout our visit, we were able to look at this complex piece of history from both the American and the Vietnamese perspectives,” Nguyen said.
National Warplane Museum volunteers Jay Jones, Ray Ingram and Don Wilson, leaders of the C-130 restoration project, chaperoned the student visit.
The students’ engagement impressed Jay Jones.
“They asked lots of questions and listened attentively to the presentation,” Jones said. “Some had visited air museums in Vietnam before but weren’t allowed to sit in the cockpit. They loved sitting in the pilot seat, handling flight controls and pushing buttons.”
The National Warplane Museum, 3489 Big Tree Lane off Route 63, Geneseo, is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Beginning May 1, the museum will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
