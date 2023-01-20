ALBANY — The annual crop summary covering 2022 has been released by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Maple syrup production experienced a dramatic increase while other crops decreased.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..
Occasional snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 2:02 am
ALBANY — The annual crop summary covering 2022 has been released by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Maple syrup production experienced a dramatic increase while other crops decreased.
Statistics included:
n Corn for grain production is estimated at 80.5 million bushels, down 17% from the 2021 estimate. The average yield in New York is estimated at 140 bushels per acre, 27 bushels below the 2021 average yield of 167 bushels per acre.
Area harvested for grain is estimated at 575,000 acres, down 1% from the previous year.
n Corn silage production is estimated at 7.48 million tons, down 12% from 2021. Silage yield is estimated at 17.0 tons per acre, down 2.0 tons from 2021.
Area harvested for silage is estimated at 440,000 acres, down 5,000 acres from the previous year.
n Oat production is estimated at 2.75 million bushels, up 40% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 54 bushels per acre, down 14 bushels from the previous year.
Harvested area, at 51,000 acres, is up 76% from the previous year.
n Barley production is estimated at 305,000 bushels, down 3% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 61 bushels per acre, down 2 bushels from the previous year.
Harvested area, at 5,000 acres, is unchanged from the previous year.
n Wheat production is estimated at 7.20 million bushels, down 25% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 72.0 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from the previous year. Harvested area, at 100,000 acres, is 20% below the previous year.
n All dry hay production is estimated at 2.47 million tons, down 6% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 2.0 tons per acre, down 0.28 tons from the previous year.
Harvested area, at 1.24 million acres, is 7% above the previous year.
n Alfalfa dry hay production is estimated at 624 thousand tons, is up 5% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 2.6 tons per acre, up 0.40 tons from the previous year. Harvested area, at 240 thousand acres, is down 11% from the previous year.
n Soybean production is estimated at 14.6 million bushels, down 14% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 45 bushels per acre, down 8 bushels from the previous year. Harvested area, at 325,000 acres, is up 2% from the previous year.
n Maple syrup production is estimated at production is estimated at 845,000 gallons, 31% above the 2021 production. The number of maple taps is estimated at 2.9 million in 2022, unchanged from last year. Yield per tap increased to 0.291 gallons per tap, up from 0.223 in 2021
The full Crop Production Summary is available online at https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/k3569432s.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1