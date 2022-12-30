ALBANY — Results of the Certified Organic Survey released Dec. 15 show that 1,407 New York farms had 331,000 certified organic acres which produced and sold $328 million in organic commodities in 2021, according to Donnie Fike, state statistician at USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, New York Field Office.

New York organic acreage ranks second nationally, behind California and sixth in sales, behind California, Washington, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Oregon.

