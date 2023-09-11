Varysburg man charged with vehicular assault

SHELDON — A Varysburg man is facing a felony vehicular assault charge after a crash which injured a motorcyclist severely.
Gary S. Konfederath, 40, was exiting a driveway onto Route 20A at 9:04 p.m. Sunday, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Konfederath pulled directly into the path of an oncoming Suzuki motorcycle, deputies said. The motorcyclist struck the side of Konfederath’s pickup and suffered multiple serious injuries.
The motorcyclist was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center and remained in the Trauma Intensive Care unit as of Monday afternoon.
Deputies investigating the crash said Konfederath was showing signs of impairment. He was taken to the Emergency Department at Wyoming County Community Hospital, where he allegedly refused to submit to a chemical test.
A search warrant was obtained through a Wyoming County Court judge to forcibly secure a blood test.
Konfederath was charged with second-degree vehicular assault, DWI, reckless driving, and failure to yield the right of way while entering a roadway. He was then arraigned in Warsaw Village Court, where his divers license was suspended pending prosecution.
Konfederath was released on his own recognizance in compliance with state bail reform law, deputies said. He is to appear Sept. 18 in Sheldon Town Court.
Route 20A was closed for about an hour during the response and investigation.
Agencies at the scene included the Harris Corners, Strykersville, Sheldon, Cowlesville and Holland fire departments, along with county sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s Crash Management Team, and DMR Towing.