WARSAW — “What happened to me in Iraq is the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The statement from Rick Yarosh, a presenter with Sweethearts and Heroes, was jarring but true. As the retired U.S. Army sergeant sat in front of a small group of Warsaw Middle School students, holding his Purple Heart medal, the extent of his injuries sustained during a deployment in Iraq were evident.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1