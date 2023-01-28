WARSAW — “What happened to me in Iraq is the best thing that ever happened to me.”
The statement from Rick Yarosh, a presenter with Sweethearts and Heroes, was jarring but true. As the retired U.S. Army sergeant sat in front of a small group of Warsaw Middle School students, holding his Purple Heart medal, the extent of his injuries sustained during a deployment in Iraq were evident.
But it was the message that Yarosh brought to Warsaw Central Schools that resonated the most — one of “HOPE.”
Yarosh was joined Monday at WCS by colleague and director of Sweethearts and Heroes Tom Murphy. The pair brought a presentation to middle/high school students that aims to prevent bullying and suicide, and enhance social and emotional wellness.
Yarosh’s particular message was about finding HOPE, which stands for “Hold On, Possibilities Exist.”
Then on Tuesday, small groups of middle and high schoolers met with either Yarosh or Murphy for discussions that provided all the participants an opportunity to listen, learn, and share if they chose to.
It was on a dirt road in Iraq on Sept. 1, 2006, that Yarosh’s message of HOPE begins. He was on a routine mission while seated in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle when an improvised explosive devices was detonated under the road.
Due to his positioning in the vehicle, Yarosh was doused in fuel and engulfed in flames. Unable to see, he jumped the 10 feet from the vehicle — a decision that ultimately saved his life but cost him his right leg. He admitted to the captivated audience that it was in that moment, as he looked up at the sky thinking he was going to die, that he felt hopeless.
“We have to hold on for the possibilities of our future,” he told students.
He was also left disfigured by his burns.
The next six months were spent in the hospital, where, when faced with the extent of his injuries, Yarosh continued to lose HOPE. It was his “Sweethearts,” including his parents, medical team, physical therapists, and many more that helped him start to change his perspective.
“They gave me the HOPE I was lacking,” Yarosh said.
It was an interaction with a 5-year-old girl in a restaurant while he was still recovering that changed Yarosh’s life. He knew others stared at his injuries out of curiosity, but it was the fear he saw in children’s faces as they processed his appearance that made Yarosh feel hopeless.
He caught the girl staring as her grandfather encouraged her to approach Yarosh to say hello. Yarosh, sensing the girl’s trepidation, offered a greeting first.
As the girl returned to her grandfather, she commented on how nice Yarosh had been to her, not on his appearance, as Yarosh had feared. It was the HOPE, the existence of possibilities for the future, that Yarosh finally received during that interaction and it helped turn his life around.
“She changed my life forever,” Yarosh said. “She dumped a bucket of HOPE on me.”
Students heard more of Yarosh’s story during the small-group discussions. The guest speaker asked students to share where they would go if they could travel back in time.
Yarosh admitted that he wouldn’t travel back to the day of his accident and change anything, aside from the fact that one of his comrades died a week later from his injuries. If he hadn’t gone through everything he did, Yarosh told students, he wouldn’t be sitting with them and spreading HOPE to those who might need it.
Murphy’s portion of the presentation focused on how hopelessness leads to suicide, and how bullying factors into both. With 85% of bullying happening in front of a bystander, Murphy urged students to become part of the solution and provided them tips to being “sweethearts” or helpful bystanders to someone they see being bullied.
“It takes a tremendous amount of courage to do something that others won’t,” Murphy said.
Izabelle Carmichael, an 8th grader, participated in Yarosh’s discussion group and enjoyed the message of HOPE he shared with students.
“I liked that he (Yarosh) came to terms with the fact that the accident happened, but he doesn’t want to go back and change it. He’s gotten through it and turned it into something positive,” she said.
It was the straightforwardness of Murphy’s interaction with students that Brody McGirr, a freshman, liked the most.
“I do see a benefit in the presentation because he [Murphy] mentioned actions and relatable stories that gave students a better perspective of bullying,” said Brody. “The circle group was helpful because it was a safe space where we could speak without being interrupted.”