N.Y. veterans decry lack of role in cannabis agencies

A marijuana plant. Brad Horrigan/The Hartford Courant/TNS

New York veterans involved in the legal marijuana space are at a breaking point with the Office of Cannabis Management, the regulatory agency overseeing the rollout of the state’s weed industry.

That’s because, they say, the OCM isn’t walking the walk when it comes to prioritizing service-disabled veterans — a promise made in the 2021 Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1