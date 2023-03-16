MEDINA – Caiden Class is 16 and a junior at Medina High School.
This year, he said, he decided to make the best of his last two years of school.
“I decided as a junior that I wanted to try some different things,” he said. “I’m doing track for the first time and I decided to try the musical.”
Class has never performed before.
He auditioned for the part of King Triton in this spring’s production of “Little Mermaid.”
He didn’t get the part.
He did, however, get an even bigger part as Prince Eric, who falls in love with Ariel after she rescues him from drowning.
“The music has been easy,” Class said. “It’s the memorization that’s been difficult for me.”
Class is one of 28 performers for “Little Mermaid,” which features vibrant costumes, a pit orchestra and powerful performances.
He is not the only cast member to have little or no experience in musicals.
Emania Fuentes, a freshman, began performing a year ago in the joint Medina/Lyndonville production of “Cinderella.”
She was hooked.
“I love performing in front of everyone and I love to make people laugh,” she said.
That, she does as Sebastian, complete with a Jamaican accent.
“My mom’s friend is Jamaican so I talked to her every day to make it as authentic as possible.”
Director Rachel Trillizio said she loves having new actors and actresses for the school productions.
“One of the best parts about directing a musical is the opportunity to share this art form with students who are new to the program,” she said. “Watching the experienced students mentor those that are new and help create the legacy they are proud of, is why the students are performing so well; the cast and crew are hardworking and talented but it is the culture they have created that makes them comfortable to take performance risks.”
That shows, particularly in the performances by Seagan Majchrzak as Ariel and Elaina Huntington as Ursula.
Both are experienced performers and were up to the challenge.
“Ariel has a lot of emotions,” Majchrzak, 17, said. “That has been hard.”
Huntington’s first performance came at age 4, when she joined the Missula, Mont., traveling children’s theater group and performed as a dancing pig in “Beauty Lou and the Dancing Beast.”
A year later, at 5, her mom and grandmother took her to the Palace Theater in Lockport, where she got a role in “Scrooge the Musical.”
“My brain has just grown to love performing over time and I’m not really sure why,” she said. “There is something about being in front of a crowd and entertaining others that has always made me happy.”
As Ursula, Huntington, 17, (whose 10-year-old brother, Evan Reding, is a frog in the production) has to wear a full, flowing gown with heavy “tentacles” that drape across the stage.
How did she prepare for the part?
“I had to learn to get in the mindset of someone evil,” she said. “I think of something that makes me mad and I put myself in the character’s shoes because I believe every villain has a reason behind why they’re cruel.”
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: “Disney’s Little Mermaid,” a Medina Central School production.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Auditorium of Medina High School, 2 Mustang Drive.
TICKETS: $5 for adults and $3 for children younger than age 10. Available at the door.