LE ROY — National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29 is a day on which the United States recognizes the sacrifices veterans and their families made during the Vietnam War. The date represents the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops from South Vietnam.

Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576 in Le Roy observed National Vietnam War Veterans Day with a ceremony on Wednesday evening that include a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1