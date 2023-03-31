LE ROY — National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29 is a day on which the United States recognizes the sacrifices veterans and their families made during the Vietnam War. The date represents the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops from South Vietnam.
Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576 in Le Roy observed National Vietnam War Veterans Day with a ceremony on Wednesday evening that include a rifle salute and the playing of taps.
“The Vietnam War is known as the most decisive conflict that the United States has been part of. The United States of America honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location,” said Dave Rumsey, commander of Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576. “This makes the Vietnam War one of the longest wars involving the United States. Over 2.7 million Americans served during this war.”
National Vietnam War Veterans Day was made official with the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act in 2017. It was an observance that had been celebrated since 1973 on either March 29 or March 30 of each year through a patchwork of state resolutions.
Due to the division of the Vietnam War, most veterans returned home without recognition for their sacrifices.
Shelly Stein, chairwoman of the Genesee County Legislature, presented a proclamation to Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576 for National Vietnam War Veterans Day and their service during the war.
“Every service member of the Vietnam generation should know their sacrifices mattered, and their service made a difference,” she said.
