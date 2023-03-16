WARSAW — Two well-known village residents are running for mayor in Tuesday’s village elections.
Democrat Cynthia Appleton and Republican Dan Burling are each running to succeed Mayor Joseph Robinson, who is not seeking re-election this year. Both bring experience to the race.
Born and raised in Wyoming County, Appleton attended Attica High School and went on to graduate from the Steuben Allegheny School of Nursing. She married her husband, Gary, in 1986.
She and Gary have lived in Warsaw for 40 years together.
Appleton spent a lifetime in nursing and recently retired from her career that began at Wyoming County Community Health and finished with a 25-year tenure at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
As a mother of one son and two grandchildren, Appleton has been a volunteer member of the Warsaw Grange, Wyoming County Bicentennial Singers, Warsaw Chamber of Commerce, Warsaw Moose Club, Wyoming County Vet’s Club, and the Arts Council for Wyoming County.
“Live theater, music and films have always been my passion,” Appleton said.
Appleton was elected in 2005 as a Warsaw village trustee and re-elected every term since. She was selected in 2010 as deputy mayor and continues to serve in that role.
Her village board service includes chairing the fire Department Committee, Police Department Committee, Streets Committee, Parks Committee and Justice Court Oversight Committee.
Simultaneously, in 2006, she was selected as deputy chair of the Wyoming County Democratic Party and advanced to chair in 2015.
She was the Democratic candidate for the 59th State Senate District in 2010.
During her 12-year tenure as deputy mayor, Appleton served alongside Robinson. To her advantage, she learned an ample amount about village government and leadership while serving.
“Now with Joe’s retirement, I feel like the time is right for me to step forward and continue the progress our village has made under Joe’s leadership on my board service, while incorporating programs and ideas that I believe will continue to move our village forward,” Appleton said.
“I have enjoyed my 10 years as a village trustee and the ensuing 12 years serving as both trustee and deputy mayor,” she continued. “The added responsibilities of deputy mayor have been a blend of financial and planning work along with added appearances at village events and ceremonies. While both positions can be demanding, I can honestly say that I enjoy every element of both jobs, especially when I see the results of my efforts. For example, the village playground our Board of Trustees created in partnership with our residents after obtaining a government grant. Every time I drive by it, I’m reminded of the ways I’m helping to make this community an affordable, safe, and healthy environment for all.”
With her recent retirement, Appleton believes she’ll be able to give her full attention to the responsibilities of the mayor’s office even though it’s a part-time position.
“I’m running for mayor based on my love for the village where I live, my dedication to keep our village moving in the right direction, and my focus on ensuring a secure future for our community,” she said. “The village has several working grants in place now that are directed to help drive economic development in our downtown, and create a safer environment. We are also currently seeking grant opportunities for infrastructure projects that fall in line with updating of our Comprehensive Plan and Village codes. I look forward to continuing that work as well as tackling whatever new projects will make the village of Warsaw the best place to live, work and play. In short — doing my best for our village, not as a politician but as a public servant.”
Burling is running against Appleton and representing the Republican Party.
Burling has been married to his wife, Jeannie, for 53 years. They share two children, two grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Burling graduated from Ilion High School in 1965 and went on to enlist in the Marine Corps. He served in the Marines for four years from 1965 to ’69, including a 13-month tour in Vietnam. He earned an Honorable Discharge as a sergeant E-5.
Burling attended Empire State Military Academy, graduating with honors. He was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in 1976 in the United States Army Reserves and retired as a captain in 1994.
Burling went on to graduate from the University at Buffalo Pharmacy School in 1980 and later owned the Burling Drug Inc. drug stores in Attica from 1987 to 1996 and Corfu from 1991 to 2013.
He served in the Genesee County Legislature for six years beginning in 1993 and was elected to the New York State Assembly in 1998 where he served 14 years. His responsibilities included Director of the Genesee County Industrial Development Agency; Director of the Soil and Water Conservation Board; member of the Human Services Committee; and as a governor’s appointee to the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council.
“I decided to run for mayor because of the encouragement I received from friends and leaders in the community,” Burling said. “I have a lifetime of experience in business, and state and county government, and leadership positions. I chose the Village of Warsaw as my home and see a great deal of potential in our community. We are at a true pivot point in our future, and I would like to be a part of a new direction for our community.”
Though retired for 10 years, Burling continues to work as a relief pharmacist. In his leisure time he enjoys fishing, hunting and flying airplanes he has restored. Burling is a licensed private pilot and aircraft mechanic.
“If elected, I would first meet with all department heads to assess their needs to better serve the village and do a thorough review of the village budget with an eye toward fiscal responsibility,” he said. “I would encourage local business and community development and look for state and federal funding for downtown development and infrastructure upgrades. I know how important it is to work closely with our town and county governments and renew and create partnerships with leaders at all levels.
“I believe if an organization or individual can help our village grow, then we should be exhausting every resource possible,” he continued. “It has been a long time coming, but Warsaw is at the beginning of two very important planning processes, and we need to develop a pro-growth plan that will benefit the taxpayers and improve our community. Any plans should also target opportunities that seek funding that will not burden our taxpayers who are already heavily taxed in the village.”
“There is great potential for the Village as the county seat and a center of economic activity, and a destination,” he said. “It’s time we look to the future to build up our community, improve our quality of life, and seek solutions that promote Warsaw as a great place to work, live and raise a family. It’s happening all around us, and we need to be prepared and ready to meet the many opportunities that are available.”
Village trustee races
Village trustee races are also contested in this year’s elections.
Four candidates are seeking two open seats. They include Republicans Scott Gardner and Paul Schell, along with Democrats Jessica Tyrpa and Jake MacDonald.
Voting will be conducted noon to 9 p.m. in the Fire Hall on East Buffalo Street.