ATTICA — It’s been five years since the Vintage Cow Farmers Market, 11105 Alexander Rd., started making ice cream to go along with the produce and flowers it already markets. Owners Dana Chamberlain and Katie Carpenter took time out Friday morning to celebrate with the community.
Chamberlain said she and Carpenter told people they would be doing this project and doing milk and ice cream.
“When we moved here, there was the greenhouse and there was this barn from the 1800s,” she said. “It was pretty scary. The racoons were living upstairs. We evicted them our first year.”
The Vintage Cow’s original store was in a small portion of the barn, Chamberlain said. A shed next to the greenhouse was the original ice cream stand. The farm market barn needed a major renovation, which it got this fall and winter.
“We had been purchasing ice cream wholesale from Pittsford Dairy. Then, they’d grown to the point where they couldn’t wholesale to us anymore. It was the opportunity for us to take the step and make our own ice cream.”
She and Carpenter went to ice cream school in January. They needed space to make the ice cream.
“That’s kind of what this evolved from, was the need to make ice cream and have the space to do that. We put in the commercial kitchen, expanded this (space in the barn). We had to redo the basement, the foundation ... It’s been a labor of love. She’s just turned out beautifully. We’re really happy.”
Chamberlain said last fall, The Vintage Cow closed early so the changes needed could be made. It usually stays open until Oct. 31.
“We closed two weeks early so that the contractors could get in and start working,” Chamberlain said.
It was closed from mid October until opening June 1.
Carpenter said when she and Chamberlain started the business, their goal was doing value-added products.
“As farmers, we wanted to be able to connect direct with consumers and do that,” she said. “The way it kind of evolved, the journey, It’s a little different, I think, than we had anticipated.”
Attica Mayor Nathan Montford thanked Carpenter and Chamberlain for their investment in the community.
“It’s such a beautiful place. It definitely exceeded my expectations for what I thought it was going to be — delicious food, delicious ice cream,” he said. “Thank you for what you’ve done, for what you guys continue to do.”
Wyoming County Director of Tourism Eric Szucs said from the original ribbon-cutting at the property to now, there’s been so much growth.
“That’s what we love to see — a business comes in and they’re doing wonderful things. People embrace it,” he said. “You grow and you succeed,” he said. “Agritourism is one of our prime industries from a tourism perspective.”
Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce board member Norb Fuest mentioned local sports teams coming to the Vintage Cow for something to eat after their games.
“It is wonderful to see a destination place ... If you come here on a Wednesday night, you know that, for crying out loud, because, no place to park,” he said to laughter from the group. “It’s just a delight to have a place where families can gather and celebrate their victories or almost victories.”