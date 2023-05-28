A mix of veterans and area residents with relatives who served spent time on a sunny Saturday morning at Machpelah Cemetery in Le Roy and Grand View Cemetery in Batavia, placing flags at the gravesites of veterans which didn’t have flags.
Some, such as a group of veterans living at Eagle Star Housing — Liberty Square on East Main Street in Batavia, were helping out at Grand View for the first time.
One of the residents was John Butler, who served from 1978 to around 1998. His first two years of service were with the Army in Panama.
“I came home and served for five years with the 101st Airborne in Kentucky, then I finished out back in Batavia with my National Guard unit,” he said.
Butler said a lot of times, he’s at work when volunteers are helping with projects like this.
“Every chance I get, I volunteer,” he said. “I’ll do it (placing flags) every year.”
Keith DeGolier of Eagle Star, who moved there last year after living in Albion for about 25 years, said, “They asked for volunteers to put flags out and I thought, ‘Yeah, I can do that. Somebody might do that for me someday.’”
In charge of the group of veterans from Eagle Star was Case Manager Dee Oberer. She said there were seven Eagle Star residents helping. Oberer and the veterans who were with her said it was easy to get a volunteer group together.
“We got the word out and everybody came running,” one veteran said.
Army veteran Robert Z. Johnson, who served at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri in 1979-80, said the majority of his family served in the military.
“My dad was a Korean vet, sisters, cousins, nephew. I wanted to give something back. This is my way of appreciating them,” he said.
Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post 332 Adjutant Jim Neider said the organization has led flag placings for at least 35 years, ever since he he’s been around. There were about two dozen volunteers there Saturday, maybe more, he said.
“Last year and the COVID years, we didn’t get as many as we did today. Today, we’ve got a really good turnout,” he said. They spent part of the day at Grand View and then planned to go to Elmwood Cemetery in Batavia to place flags.
“This cemetery is somewhere in the neighborhood of 600 to 700 (flags),” he said of Grand View, 80 Clinton St. “Some of these are people that have been here for years. They’re from our auxiliary or our post.”
Others are community volunteers who show up every year.
“This year, we have a lot of new people, which is great — a lot of people who have never done it before,” Neider said.
Groups were planting flags in different sections of the cemetery.
“It’s just the easiest way to do it. I’m very familiar with this cemetery. I can tell you what sections have more veterans than others,” Neider said.
The post adjutant said he hopes people volunteer to place flags because they want to do something for fallen veterans from year to year.
“A lot of these people are veterans themselves or families of veterans, so it’s sort of personal for them,” he said. “I think people have different reasons for doing it. Some of the people who are here have been doing military funerals, ceremonies. I’ve been doing them for 15 years. Cemeteries with veterans are near and dear to my heart.”
Earlier that morning, at Machpelah Cemetery, 71 North St. in Le Roy, Greg Boehly of Bergen was there with his son, Aiden, 13, and daughter Livvy, 9. Aiden is in Cub Scout Pack 6023. Boy Scout Troop 6021 was also helping. Greg Boehly said they volunteer every year as required for scouting volunteer hours, but also in support of veterans who have died.
“My daughter seems to be into it. My other son, they seem to be more into visiting with each other, so they help out when they can,” he said with a chuckle. “Kids are kids, so most of the time, the parents do it.”
Former Le Roy Mayor Jim DeLooze and his wife, Leslie, were helping at Machpelah for the second year in a row.
“It’s community service. We just do volunteer work around the community,” he said. DeLooze was mayor from 2004 to 2008 and was on the Village Board for three years before that.
“The other thing is, we know Lynne. I worked for Lynne. When she puts out a call for help, we say, ‘Sure,’” he said of Le Roy Village and Town Historian Lynne Belluscio. “We do it until everything’s done. There’s a number of volunteers, so I’m not sure how long it’s going to take. We have Section G. I don’t know if they’ll have another assignment for us or not.”
One of the other families there was Robert Dempster, his wife, Kris Beckler-Dempster, and daughters, Hollie Beckler, who will be a sophomore at SUNY Brockport in the fall, and Kaylee Beckler, a junior at Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School.
“I’ve lost a couple of relatives in wars,” Dempster said. Beckler-Dempster said her father, John Tully, who lives in North Tonawanda, was in the Air Force. Hollie and Kaylee said they help with place flags in memory of the veterans who fought for our country.