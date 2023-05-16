ATTICA — School districts throughout Wyoming County will vote on budgets and Board of Education members today.
The districts say they’re trying to hold the line on taxes as they head into the 2023-2024 school year.
The proposed budget at Attica Central School is $32,304,940. That represents a budget-to-budget increase of 0.66 percent.
In response to decreasing enrollment and decreasing federal funding to support certain kinds of teaching positions, a number of existing positions are being eliminated for 2023-2024 school year, district officials said. The reductions include teachers and staff in areas math and reading for grades 7 to 12, along with a part-time physical education position; a part-time business position; a full-time administration position; and a full-time COTA position.
“These position reductions will create changes in assignment for some of our existing staff members,” district officials said. “However, there will be no negative impact to any academic program.”
The district recognizes there will be a need to not only maintain the instructional and extracurricular programs but also to expand key elements to help students achieve the success and growth they both need and deserve, the officials said. The proposed budget would allow Attica to continue with the important programs, ensuring student needs — academic, social and emotional — are met.
The proposed budget also allows the district to maintain outstanding facilities that are clean, safe and meet programming needs.
There are four candidates running for the three open seats: Pamela Rudolph, Brian Fugle, Michael Janes and Rosalynn Repka.
For more information about the Attica School Board Vote, visit http://www.atticacsd.org/.
Other districts include:
n LETCHWORTH — The proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year for Letchworth Central School District is $24,650,566. This is a 9.636 percent increase from year-to-year. There is a contingency budget for the 2023-24 school year of $23,562,912. Voting for the Letchworth Central School Board Vote will be held from noon to 9 p.m. in the auditorium.
n PERRY — Voting at Perry Central School will be conducted noon to 9 p.m. at Watkins Ave.
n PIONEER — Pioneer Central School District budget vote will take place 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the high school.
The proposed 2023-24 general fund budget totals just under $66 million, with a spending increase of 5.29 percent and a tax levy increase of 1.5 percent. Superintendent Nicholas Silvaroli gave a budget overview at the May 2 regular meeting of the Pioneer Board of Education.
According to Silvaroli, the budget maintains the current programming and services that are valued and needed in this district. The budget calls for the addition of a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) to go along with the three current full-time and one part-time officer.
“(This means) every building will have an armed Law Enforcement official at each building,” Mr. Silvaroli said in a press release posted by the district. “We will still maintain the part-time officer, which will be good, because if an officer is out sick, so we can have a little bit of coverage and overlap there within our buildings.”
The budget includes the addition of a full-time orchestra teacher. Additionally, the district plans to pull away from certain services that have traditionally been provided through BOCES, including counseling. They plan to hire a Pioneer counselor, which will be more cost-effective.
There are five residents vying for two seats both of which serve a five-year term on the Pioneer Board of Education, they include Shawn Hannon, Brandon Pyc, Kathryn Uhteg, Maria Redford and Eric Slocum.
n WARSAW — Voting for Warsaw Central School District will be held from noon to 8 p.m. in the elementary school lobby.
n WYOMING — The proposed budget is $6,199,959 and would include a 2.5 percent tax levy increase to $2,181,220.
The budget would represent a $17,715 spending increase compared to 2022-2023.
Voters will also decide several separate propositions including establishment of a building capital reserve fund not to exceed $750,000; using no more than $160,000 from the 2020 vehicle reserve fund to purchase a 65-passenger school bus; and raising $43,495 to fund a portion of the Wyoming Free Library Association’s operating expenses.
“The proposed budget of $6,199,959 reflects our commitment to maintaining a balance between the investment in critical educational programs and resources while keeping to our responsibility to taxpayers,” said Superintendent Emily Herman in the district’s budget newsletter. “The district remains committed to ensuring that our students are not left out of essential programs and resources.”
In other matters, incumbents Kaitlyn Bush and Barry True are running unopposed for two, five-year Board of Education seats.
Voters will likewise help determine a new school mascot to replace the district’s “Indians” identity. The new choices include Eagles, Hawks, Maple Leafs, Wolverines and Wolves.
Voting will be conducted 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the school lobby.
(Includes reporting by Matt Surtel.)