GAINES — An investigation into threats made against a witness in a criminal case has led to numerous charges for an Albion man, including possessing an illegal loaded handgun, Orleans County Sheriff Christoper Bourke said.
Alexander C. Gelo, 31, was stopped Tuesday on Ridge Road by Deputy Cory Martindale, who knew Gelo had an active warrant for his arrest.
Gelo was taken into custody without incident and charged on the warrant with third-degree criminal tampering with a witness and aggravated harassment.
Gelo is accused of threatening to harm a witness in a criminal case against Gelo stemming from two incidents in September.
Gelo was charged in those incidents with attempted third-degree burglary and menacing with a gun after he was seen trying to break into a greenhouse in Carlton.
He was charged with 11 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of fifth-degree possession of stolen property for stealing from cars in Carlton.
Bourke said deputies also found a loaded 9mm handgun in Gelo’s possession during the traffic stop in Gaines. The gun had a defaced serial number, he said.
Gelo also had more than six ounces of marijuana and is a previously-convicted felon.
He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
He was arraigned and committed to Orleans County Jail.
