GAINES — An investigation into threats made against a witness in a criminal case has led to numerous charges for an Albion man, including possessing an illegal loaded handgun, Orleans County Sheriff Christoper Bourke said.

Alexander C. Gelo, 31, was stopped Tuesday on Ridge Road by Deputy Cory Martindale, who knew Gelo had an active warrant for his arrest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1