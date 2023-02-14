Unseasonably warm weather - with temperatures above 60 degrees - will continue through Thursday, but will be accompanied by very gusty winds, with gusts topping 50 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory also includes Niagara and northern Erie counties.

