WARSAW — Hoping for some better weather today, the Warsaw Fire Department’s 4th of July Carnival plans to have games and rides open along with music at Warsaw Village Park and a parade at 7 p.m.
There will also be a chicken barbecue at 3 p.m. The Trolls 2.0 will play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
On Tuesday, rides are scheduled to be open in the afternoon and evening. Devil Dog DJ is set to play from 8 p.m. to midnight and fireworks are planned for 10 p.m.
Third Assistant Chief Ken Smith, chairman of the committee running the carnival, said there was a decent crowd on Saturday night for the 7 Days band.
There was rain on Sunday, but Smith said he thought things filled in fairly well. Some of the rides were open in the afternoon.
“The rain definitely hasn’t helped,” he said. “I took a look at the weather forecast Sunday morning and it looks like it’s calling for rain in the morning (today), but it was going to clear out for the afternoon, for the parade. I’m hoping it clears out and we can have the parade without rain.” Smith said the third and fourth days of the carnival are usually the best because of the parade on the third night, with The Trolls also playing. On the last night would be the fireworks.
“Usually, the park starts filling in pretty good about 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, it gets to the point where we’re parking around the track and we’re actually turning people away,” he said.
There will be an evening matinee on Tuesday for the rides, he said.
“If they want to purchase single tickets to ride rides, they can,” Smith said.
The committee that planned the event consists of chairmen who cover different responsibilities: food, beer, etc. The committee has meetings for four or five months to put everything on that the carnival includes.
The carnival itself has been going on for over 60 years, Smith said.
“We’re one of the very few that are remaining out there that has rides,” he said.
People usually come from around Wyoming County.
“We put up signs on the road and let people know there’s a carnival. We get a lot of out-of-towners that travel up and down (Routes) 20A and 19,” he said. “Whether they stop, that’s their choice.” Smith said he’s in his first year as carnival chairman.
“I think the hardest thing was, I didn’t have many notes from the previous year. Luckily, with all this other help from the chairmen ... They’ve kind of helped me along. It’s actually turned out to be a good year so far.”