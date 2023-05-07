WARSAW — It’s official now — the Warsaw Fire Department has its officers in place, including Deanna Wilcox, the first female fire chief in the department and Wyoming County.
“That’s a great thing to have happen to us,” Warsaw Mayor Dan Burling said. “I served in the Marine Corps and in the Army, and in the state Assembly with many, many fine women. I’m going to tell you something. They’re up to the job. They can get the job done.”
Burling presented Wilcox with a certificate of appreciation from him and the Board of Trustees for her years of service and commitment, and her election as chief.
Wilcox was sworn in along with Josh Crane (first assistant chief), Tom Monnier (second assistant chief), Pat Wagner (Rescue Squad captain), James Wagner (lieutenant), Julie Plowe (secretary), Dave Greig (treasurer) and Ethan Ferrin (sergeant-at-arms).
Fire Department Vice President Joe Cummins said he was proud of Wilcox for her accomplishments.
Wilcox joined the Silver Springs Fire Department in 1996 at age 14. She went on to become a part-time 911 Wyoming County Dispatcher in 2003 before taking a full-time dispatcher position six years later. She joined the Warsaw Fire Department in 2013 and soon became the Rescue Squad captain, serving in that position for seven years and eventually served two years as the 1st assistant chief.
“We’ve been together almost 18 years. One of the things I’ve noticed with her — I’ve always been impressed with her drive for the fire service.” he said. “It’s never been about a title, no matter what department,no matter what title it was that she was doing. It was always the execution. It was always 100%, always driving to prove to herself that she could do it, always proving to everybody else that she could do it. For her to reach this level, it’s pretty damn cool.”
Past Trustee and Deputy Mayor Cindy Appleton, who was also Fire Department Committee chair while on the Board of Trustees, said she’s extremely proud of all that this department and Rescue Squad has accomplished during that time.
“This department and squad has moved forward in a dynamic way, helping to maintain its high standards by researching and utilizing the grant process when purchasing new equipment, offering recruitment opportunities, charting a new course with its EMS service, increasing its visibility in the schools and beginning a new program of a part-time, paid firefighter — one that is becoming a model for others to follow,” she said.
The Fire Department answered 233 calls in 2022. The top five responders were Ethan Ferrin, who responded to 65% of those calls; Matt Gould, who had a 56% response; AJ Galligan, 51%; Dan Smith, 36%; and Bruce James, 33%.
The EMS service answered 851 calls in 2022 and Ethan Ferrin was part of 366 responses, or 43%, the most among EMS personnel last year. Patty Jarnot was second with 255, or 30% and her daughter, Makenna Jarnot, was third with 238 (28%).
The Firefighter of the Year Award went to Bill Wilkinson, who was not in attendance Saturday night. Wilcox said Wilkinson is always willing to lend a hand.
“He jumps in wherever needed. A lot of times he probably should step aside, let the young ones do the heavy lifting and stuff like that but you just can’t stop him,” she said. “He helps out at all our fundraisers, but he also assists the rescue squad on any fundraisers that they have. He’s kind of like a bull, is what we refer to him.”
The Hotchkiss Award went to Bruce James, who was not present Saturday. Wilcox said his name was the one that kept up in the discussion of the Hotchkiss Award, dedicated to the memory of brothers Charles “Chuck” and Wilford “Bill” Hotchkiss, who combined to serve the department for one year short of a century.
“He has almost 50 years of dedicated service to our department,” the fire chief said of James. “He can be cranky at times, you just have to kind of sweet talk him to get him to do some things for you. He’s constantly at the fire hall, tinkering, doing different things. He makes sure the equipment is up and running for the next call.” Wilcox said James is a vital asset to the department.
Pat Wagner presented Wilcox with the G.W. Bush Award (Bushy Award), dedicated in memory of George Winfield Bush, who served with the department from 1928-96 and was its first captain.
“She’s a CPR instructor. She’s managed the switch from paper PCRs (prehospital care reports) to electronic PCRs and that’s not an easy switch,” she said. “She’s been a liaison to the squad, the fire department and the village to obtain all these things,” Wagner said of Wilcox.
The new chief also thanked Ken Smith, Dave Greig and Dan Smith for their response to a July 6 fire in Warsaw. A 79-year-old man died after being rescued from the home.
“We just want to recognize the members for their ‘above and beyond’ response on the call,” she said. “It was a house fire ... right after the carnival, of course. It didn’t have the best outcome. There were a few members that played key roles in it and they did a fantastic job. We just want to recognize you guys.”
Crane presented Explorer Awards to Junior Firefighters Kylee Nolan and Derek Kiser. The first assistant chief talked about efforts to light a fire under the Junior Firefighter program.
“We did accumulate some new juniors this past year and we do appreciate them joining and coming aboard,” Crane said. “This past Christmas, they did do something special in the community that not many know about. We kind of kept it under the radar intentionally and just wanted to give back to the community for something they brought up in a meeting.
Around Christmas, the Junior Firefighters teamed up with Community Action.
“They took money out of their own fund and donated $600 worth of toys to families in need. It was brought up in one of our meetings,” he said.
Because the Junior Firefighters are always helping out by washing fire trucks, Crane asked Nolan and Kiser to come up to receive a car wash pack as a gift.