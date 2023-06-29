WARSAW — A popular summer event is set to return Saturday in Warsaw.
The annual Warsaw Firemen’s Carnival is slated for July 1 to 4. The Warsaw Fire Department & Rescue Squad welcomes Warsaw residents and individuals from the surrounding communities to enjoy a weekend filled with fun for the entire family while supporting your local fire department.
The celebration offers rides with the kids, a patriotic parade or an evening of live music by local bands, as the nation marks Independence Day.
The carnival is located at the Village Park on Liberty Street. The weekend will feature Midway rides, chicken barbecue, a parade, live entertainment daily and fireworks on July 4.
Other details include:
n July 1 will feature only the beer tent and fire department food building. It will open at 7 p.m. with 7 Days playing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The grounds open at noon the remaining days of the carnival.
n On July 2 the ride matinee will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Wristbands will cost $18. In the beer tent the band Old Hat will play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
n On July 3 the ride matinee 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Chicken BBQ will begin at 3 p.m. until sold out at the Legion Hall in the park and at the fire hall for $15. The Fireman’s Parade will be held at 7 p.m. starting from West Court Street to the Village Park. In the beer tent the band Trolls 2.0 will play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
n On July 4 the ride matinee will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. In the beer tent Devil Dog Entertainment (DJ) will play from 8 p.m. to midnight. Fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m.
The weekend event is an opportunity to celebrate independence, freedom and those who have sacrificed for the greater good while also spending time with your family and supporting those who support you when needed.
For more information, visit the Warsaw Fire Department & Rescue Squad Facebook page.